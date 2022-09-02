TCL XL, big screens

- Advertisement -

TCL has taken advantage of IFA 2022 to renew your commitment to large and it does so with some of the most interesting proposals, such as the 98-inch QLED screen TCL 98C735, the 85-inch X925 PRO, or the 75C935 and 75C835. With these new models TCL expands the XL collection, which was presented for the first time in the North American market last year, which grows in references, technologies and price range.

If we start with the TCL 98C735as we have already indicated, we are faced with an enormous 98-inch QLED screen (the largest of TCL’s XL series), with 4K resolution and that, according to the manufacturer, has been designed to offer an experience similar to that of a movie theater, with a correspondence of 100% color. To replicate the theater experience, TCL claims that by sitting about three meters from the 98C735’s screen at home, users enjoy the same 60-degree field of view as viewing a giant screen 30 meters from the center row of seats. of a movie theater.

In the next step, by size, we find the screen 85-inch X925 PRO, features OD Zero Mini LED technology from TCL and 8K resolution, which will allow you to enjoy enormous image quality even at a close distance from the screen. In addition, the use of the MiniLED panel guarantees adequate brightness even in environments with enough light.

For his part, with the TCL 75C935 and TCL 75C835 we talk about screens 75 inches built on MiniLED panel, which guarantees a great luminosity that will allow you to enjoy the image in adequate conditions even in fairly bright environments. Additionally, in the case of the 75C935, 1,920 local dimming zones ensure brilliant blacks, bright whites, vivid colors and even finer definition in images. Both models offer low input lag and a variable refresh rate of up to 144 hertz, and are compatible with HDMI 2.1.

All televisions in the TCL 2022 XL collection are, according to their manufacturer, compatible with most HDR technologies and formats available on the market, such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+. Additionally, they also feature advanced TV technology paired with Google TV, so viewers can enjoy the best possible picture quality and premium content.

More information: TCL