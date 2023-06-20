Shopee announces ‘7.7 Anniversary’ campaign with 1 year of free shopping

- Advertisement -

A Shopee announced this Monday (19) the campaign “7.7 Anniversary” in celebration of 3 years of Europeian sellers on the platform marketplace. Various discounts and The draw for 1 year of free purchases for 7 people will still take place. According to the company, R$ 7 million will be released in discount vouchers for you consumersas well as additional free shipping coupons for purchases made from BRL 10, as well as various offers from 20% to 50% off.





The platform also highlighted that the Europeian consumers will be able to save on their purchases with offers in all categories as soon as the campaign is launched, which took place this Monday. Shopee still debuted today its new tv commercial. Also according to the company, on July 7th, at 1 pm, users will be able to enjoy Shopee Live 7.7 directly from the application, with half-price products, offers on fashion, electronics, makeup and much more. Content creator Nah Cardoso will be the presenter.

1 Year Free Shopee

As mentioned above, this Shopee campaign will give away 1 year of free purchases for 7 people. To compete, you need to purchase lucky tickets for the cost of 2 Shopee Coins, between June 25th and July 7th. The company explained that the winners will receive 52 coupons of BRL 500, in addition to free shipping coupons with no minimum purchase amount, sent directly to the user's wallet, valid for 1 year after receipt. "The 7.7th Shopee Anniversary is a special date, in addition to being one of our biggest campaigns of the year, it is the celebration of the three years of our partnership with Europeian sellers. We currently have more than 3 million local shopkeepers registered on the platform, which is a source of pride and celebration," said Shopee's marketing manager, Felipe Piringer. And you, did you like this campaign? Tell us in the comments down below!