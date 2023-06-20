POCO F5 Pro vs F4 GT: Xiaomi’s new generation has more advances or returns? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The POCO F5 Pro arrives to maintain Xiaomi’s brand line of offering top-of-the-line features added to some savings, with a focus on bringing a more affordable set to the market. It is a kind of successor to the POCO F4 GT, which combines a number of elements within the same proposal as the latest model. By placing the two generations of Chinese smartphones side by side, do we have important advances, or does the previous device prove to be even more interesting? The TechSmart Comparative tells you the answer now.

design and connectivity

POCO F5 Pro

We have a very typical design of the POCO family in these devices. Both provide a slightly curved look at the edges and an unusually shaped rectangular camera block. The F4 GT deviates from the norm due to its appeal to the gamer public, such as the presence of retractable physical triggers on the side and RGB LEDs in the lens module. - Advertisement - The construction of the duo contains glass at the rear. Also, the metal frame of the older one has now retreated to a plastic body on the recent phone. The newest brings less weight and width, while the predecessor comes with smaller dimensions in height and thickness.

POCO F4 GT

At least, the 2023 POCO advances in resistance, as it has IP53 certification, to protect against dust and splashes. Apart from the inclusion of the biometric reader under the screen, and no longer integrated into the power button, as in the 2022 laptop. The notch in a hole layout on the display is present in both. None of them provide microSD card slot for storage expansion. At least, sixth-generation Wi-Fi appears here, as well as NFC technology for approximation payments. Bluetooth evolved and went from version 5.2 to 5.3 from one year to the next. Dust and splash resistance on one side; premium construction and gamer elements on the other. We start with one point each.

best construction POCO F4 GT Better protection against scratches POCO F4 GT more modern look POCO F4 GT Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution POCO F5 Pro Best endurance certification POCO F5 Pro Which is thinner and lighter? Both Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth POCO F5 Pro

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides we find a 6.67-inch OLED-type screen. They are even similar in the presence of a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to ensure high fluidity in system animations and compatible games. The difference is that the F5 Pro features a 12-bit panel, which allows you to reproduce 68 billion different colors. The brightness level has also been improved from one generation to the next. This means that the recent POCO does better in use on sunny days. The F5 Pro still comes with a Quad HD+ resolution, for a higher definition of images than the Full HD+ of the old model. The F4 GT responds with the presence of Gorilla Glass Victus, while the successor has regressed to the fifth generation of Corning glass. In general, we advances than regressions in this regard. So the 2023 model gets the point.

best screen technology POCO F5 Pro Best screen brightness POCO F5 Pro more colors POCO F5 Pro Best screen resolution POCO F5 Pro bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio POCO F5 Pro High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor POCO F4 GT Better protection against scratches POCO F4 GT Overall screen quality POCO F5 Pro

Sound





Xiaomi didn’t skimp on the audio part and inserted a stereo system into these smartphones. But the F5 Pro has three speakers, against four sound outputs on the F4 GT. That is, the oldest still offers a more immersive experience than the recent model. Both deliver good sound power, even far from perfection. The balance between bass, mids and treble also pleases them. However, playback on the newer POCO is muffled at maximum volume than its predecessor. None of them come with a headset in the box, nor do they have a physical connector to plug in a P2 accessory. This time, the 2022 device takes the point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance POCO F4 GT sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Different generations, different system versions. The F5 Pro already has Android 13 out of the box, while the F4 GT still contains edition 12 of the “little robot” natively. The Chinese promises two software updates for them, which allows for a longer useful life for the 2023 cell phone. Fluidity won’t be an issue for the duo, as it’s driven by their 120 Hz display rate. The fast mobile network is also guaranteed, by supporting 5G technology. In features, the recent POCO offers a heart rate sensor in the biometric reader, in addition to shortcuts on the side and two-touch commands on the power button. On the other hand, the older one goes further and thinks more about the gamer public, from the settings of its triggers for separate functions of the system, to the customization of the RGB LEDs. The F5 Pro scores for the longest lifespan; and the F4 GT scores for the most advanced features.

Well-updated system? POCO F5 Pro Will the system be updated in the future? POCO F5 Pro Which system or customization has more and better features? POCO F4 GT Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

The F5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the F4 GT comes equipped with the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In our tests, the youngest proved to be faster. He got the upper hand in the opening round of background apps and closed out 24 seconds ahead. The recent model confirmed the superiority in the benchmarks, with a victory over the predecessor in AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. Games won’t be a problem on both. They always run at maximum quality, with all extras enabled. The 2023 POCO scores another point for better multitasking.

Who does better on the opening test? POCO F5 Pro Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? POCO F5 Pro What is the most up to date processor? POCO F5 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? POCO F5 Pro Which has more storage? None

Battery

Xiaomi has expanded the F4 GT’s 4,700mAh battery to a capacity of 5,160mAh in the F5 Pro. And the measure seems to have had a positive result. The newer POCO clocked in at 31 hours in our standardized tests, well above the old phone’s just over 20 hours. When we move to loading, the situation changes. The 2023 smartphone takes 50 minutes to reach 100%, with its 67 W adapter. More than double the 21 minutes for the 2022 device, thanks to its 120 W accessory. Greater autonomy against less recharge time. We give one point for each here.

Which has more battery? POCO F5 Pro Which recharges faster? POCO F4 GT Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO F5 Pro Does it have wireless charging? POCO F5 Pro

Camera

In both cases, we have a photographic set with three rear cameras, led by the main one of 64 MP. In practice, smartphones take pictures with a good level of sharpness and colors saturated by exaggerated post-processing, but the dynamic range has its limitations. In dark places, night mode helps to recover details without generating excess noise. Their ultrawide is basic and has a big drop in quality, although the colors do not deviate so much from what we see with the main one of the two. The duo still brings a macro lens, which suffers from low resolution and lack of autofocus. Without major differences, we are left with another tie.

Best rear camera set None Best photos of the day None best night photos None most versatile set None best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth None

Photos taken with the POCO F5 Pro

Their camcorder supports 4K video at 60 fps, but only the F5 Pro has evolved to record in 8K at 24 fps. Both offer snappy focus, just not quite as good at capturing audio. The great strength of the newer POCO is the presence of optical stabilization, which handles the shakes better than the electronic system of the F4 GT. It’s one more point for the recent device.

Does it have optical stabilization? POCO F5 Pro Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 24 fps? POCO F5 Pro Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality POCO F5 Pro

Photos taken with the POCO F4 GT

The 2023 POCO’s front-facing camera has evolved over that of the previous year’s model. The F5 Pro’s selfies are richer in detail than the predecessor’s and even more accurate in color and skin tone. Their portrait mode is far from perfect, while night shots rely on a good light source. The footage from the front is nothing more than Full HD on the duo. Recent device brand new.

Best front camera set POCO F5 Pro Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie POCO F5 Pro

Price

Xiaomi has not officially brought these smartphones to Europe. Despite this, they can be found in national retail through importers. The F5 Pro is available at R$3,500, more expensive than the R$2,700 charged by the F4 GT. Therefore, the oldest POCO closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? None Which has the lowest current cost? POCO F4 GT

Conclusion

When evaluating these two generations of Xiaomi, we saw a balance between advances and regressions. The F5 Pro proved to be the toughest, with the highest quality screen and the best multitasking performance. Not to mention the superior longevity in the system and the cameras with better stabilization in superior videos and selfies. The recent POCO also has the best autonomy, but lags behind when it comes to charging. And speaking of the F4 GT, it even delivers a premium build, more immersive sound, and better gaming features. Apart from its lower price in the national market, to hurt less the consumer’s pocket.

RESULT POCO F5 Pro: 8 POINTS sturdier design

Screen with more colors and definition

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with clear photos during the day and low noise at night

Videos with optical stabilization

Selfies with more details POCO F4 GT: 6 POINTS Premium construction with gaming triggers and LEDs

more immersive sound

System with more gamer features

Battery with less recharge time

Rear cameras with clear photos during the day and low noise at night

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you think there were more advances or regressions from one year to the next? Do you prefer to buy the F5 Pro or is it still worth the F4 GT? Tell us everything in the space below.