Samsung sued for its battery life prediction algorithm

K.Mizra is a company that acquires “patents of great value and quality with a global reach” with the sole purpose of suing anyone who believes that they may be infringing those patents. Samsung is their latest target, as K.Mizra has filed a lawsuit claiming that its battery life prediction algorithm violates one of the patents in its portfolio. The algorithm analyzes user behavior to more accurately predict the battery life of their devices. K.Mizra claims that the patent in question was developed by TNO, a Dutch research institute, and that manufacturers benefit from using the algorithm to predict battery life.

Interestingly, while many other manufacturers use similar algorithms, K.Mizra has only sued Samsung, at least for now. The company specifically claims “that battery life prediction as implemented in Samsung mobile devices running younger versions of the Android operating system infringes” the patent in question. By referring to “younger versions of the Android OS” as a target, K.Mizra may be implying that newer versions use a different algorithm that is not covered by the patent. Whatever K.Mizra’s goal is, this demand can be a serious problem for all manufacturers.