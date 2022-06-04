The European Union meets next week to force the use of USB-C even on iPhones

analisis iphone 13 pro max teknofilo 27.jpg

We have been hearing for some time that the EU could pass a law that would force all mobile device manufacturers to adopt the USB-C charging port.

This law would guarantee that all phones, tablets and headphones sold in Europe would come with a USB-C port for charging.

If all goes according to plan, EU lawmakers will agree on a common cargo port on June 7. The European Commission first raised this issue a year ago and finally the results could materialize in the near future.

Apple has criticized this move in the past, citing how forcing USB-C stifles innovation. In addition, the technology giant from Cupertino believes that users who switch Lightning over USB-C cables will create a mountain of electronic waste.

Apple uses the Lightning port on all of its iPhones, while using USB-C on some iPad and Mac models.

