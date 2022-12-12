Samsung promises to update to Android 14 even faster than Android 13

There was a time when Samsung updated their devices at a really slow rate, which caused quite a bit of discomfort among users. The company has managed to improve the update speed of its devices, and whenever major new versions of Android come out, Samsung moves fast to push them to its smartphones. This time, Android 13 and One UI 5 have been available quite quickly and, therefore, Samsung itself has wanted to show off its speed in a press release in South Korea. The company explains that Android 13 is already available for devices like next-generation foldables, while other models including the Galaxy Tab S7 and A52s will get the update as soon as possible. But most importantly, Samsung promises to do even better. In other words, when Android 14 rolls out next year, the company wants to ship it faster to its devices, and this is good news for users. Samsung has explained in another press release that its beta programs work like a charm, helping the company prepare its updates for production devices. “Samsung has worked hard over the past few months to make sure One UI 5 provides our best mobile experience yet, and to make sure these changes resonated with real users, Samsung received feedback from the thousands of Galaxy users who participate in our One UI Beta program,” says Samsung. “The One UI Beta program ensures that Samsung delivers mobile experiences that truly meet the needs of Galaxy users. Through this program, participants can get early access to the interface and share their feedback to help create the best possible experience. This year Samsung has opened its Open Beta program for One UI 5 earlier than ever to ensure everyone has access to the exciting new UI as soon as possible.”