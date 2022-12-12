Xiaomi believes its limited-edition 12T Pro will be a “collector’s item for decades”

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today unveiled its collaboration with New York artist Daniel Arsham through the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Bridging the worlds of sculpture and smartphones, the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition creates “a connection between iconic design from the past, present and future.” within the same contemporary device.” «Daniel’s work often plays with the concept of time, both of the future and of history. As a company with innovation at its core, time is our most valuable asset, and it is what we are willing to trade for quality and technology. This collaboration is not just a smartphone, but advanced technology used to update the artist’s design. We believe it will be an exciting product for people today, and it will remain an interesting and collectible piece for decades to come,” Xiaomi says. Under the aesthetic “Archaeology of the future”, the artist condenses the textures of his sculptures full of obsolescence and natural erosion on a smartphone.

When discussing his collaboration with Xiaomi, Arsham stated that I am always interested in sharing my work in fields far from the typical art world settings. I approached the Xiaomi 12T Pro design as a sculpture with a greater function than being a simple object; 20 years from now people who own this phone will no longer be using it as a phone but as a sculptural object, tied to a particular moment in time and taking it a step beyond its functionality. The device comes with bronze crystals embedded in an eroded green patina and features a 200-megapixel main camera. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage. In addition, it includes a 120W dark green charger that has the capacity to charge the device’s 5,000mAh battery in about 19 minutes. This Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, which will have 2,000 limited units for Europe, will arrive in Spain in pre-sale on December 5 and on December 16 it will be available exclusively at mi.com/es and at the Xiaomi pop-up store , located in Berlin and dedicated to Daniel Arsham, on December 16 and 17 at a price of €899.99.