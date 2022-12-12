This is the Top 10 most powerful smartphones to give away this Christmas according to AnTuTu

HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsThis is the Top 10 most powerful smartphones to give away this...

AnTuTu, the popular performance benchmark, Has published the global list of the 10 best performing flagships for the month of November.

The list is headed by phones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, waiting for us to see the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones.

As seen in the following image, the ROG Phone 6 €979), which features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset leads the list of the 10 best performing smartphones with 1,117,968 points. In second position, we have his older brother, the ROG Phone 6 Pro ( €1,329)which gets 1,110,082 points.

top 10 smartphones diciembre 2022

The ASUS Zenfone 9€999) comes in third on the list with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone scored 1,086,197 points in AnTuTu. In fourth place is the xiaomi 12t pro€799), which recorded a score of 1,064,841 points.

The Red Magic 7 ( €979), Black Shark 5 Pro ( €759) and Motorola Edge 30 Pro ( €599) they have placed fifth, sixth and seventh in the list with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. These devices obtained 1,051,650, 1,026,704 and 1,005,920 pointsrespectively.

The vivo X80 €709) is in eighth place and makes a difference as it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. 1,003,314 points.

Closing the table we find Motorola Edge X30 ( €443)  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G ( €1,412)what they get 988,627 and 983,354 points respectively.


