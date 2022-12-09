Samsung Good Lock increasingly versatile: here are two new modules

- Advertisement -

Samsung has released two interesting novelties (ie: “modules”) for Good Lock, the Lock Screen customization app (at least, this was in the beginning: now it has become much more) for Galaxy devices: a transfer and sharing service quick file and a collection of tweaks and optimizations mostly related to Settings. As always in the case of Good Lock, the initial launch is about only South Korea, home of the manufacturer. Here are some more details.

DROPSHIP: FILE SHARING IN A FEW STEPS

Designed exclusively for devices already updated to Android 13 and consequently to One UI 5.0, the module allows you to quickly create a unique link or a QR code that can be shared with practically anyone – other Galaxy, Android smartphones of other brands regardless of the number. version, iOS and other operating systems.

The “trick” is that the module is based on certain cloud storage services, such as Google Drive, Google Photos, Samsung Gallery, Microsoft OneDrive and others, which the user uses regularly, but automates the upload and sharing process with the correct settings. Dropship allows you to customize the duration of the validity of the link, and has a limitation of 5 GB of files sent per day.

REGISTAR: REMAPPING PHYSICAL BUTTONS AND MORE

Also this is available only for devices updated to Android 13 and One UI 5, it reminds a bit of the legendary RegEdit of Windows (Samsung itself makes this analogy, as you can deduce from the name of the module). It allows for example to rearrange and reconfigure the settings menu of the device, changing the order of the various items, hiding those that are deemed appropriate to hide and even adding new elements, even if understandably these are “only” quick links to existing settings.

Other tweaks include the ability to hide your email address from the settings menu, choose between displaying your full name or nickname, customize search results and their suggested tags. Finally, as anticipated, there is the remapping of some buttons and physical gestures – for example the “back tap” on the back cover, which can be set to launch a specific app, take a screenshot or other functions, and the long press of the power key, causing Google Assistant is activated instead of Bixby.

One caveat: not all features may be available for every Galaxy, so you’ll need to experiment a little. To see the details from the Galaxy Store just follow this link.

MORE STILL COMING

Concurrently with the launch of RegiStar, Samsung confirmed that Two more modules for Good Lock will arrive shortly; however, he did not anticipate what it will be or what the expected timescales are.