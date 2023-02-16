Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 FE in 2023 after canceling Galaxy S22 FE

Update (02/16/2023) – MR

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has become one of the biggest successes of the South Korean company, bringing together powerful specifications and a highly attractive price, making it the cost-effective champion. However, the phenomenon was not repeated with the Galaxy S21 FE due to its higher price. Last year, Samsung withdrew from launching the Galaxy S22 FE after problems with component shortages. However, an article indicates that the South Korean will launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year.

According to the South Korean newspaper Hankooki, Samsung will launch a new Galaxy S Fan Edition phone in second half of 2023. While many claimed that the line was dead, the article cites that the company will launch the Galaxy S23 FE instead of the Galaxy A74. He also mentions that the Galaxy S23 FE should have a bigger launch than the Galaxy S21 FE, being available in even more countries. Apparently, the Galaxy S21 FE has not reached the goal of selling more than 10 million units and surpassing the Galaxy S20 FE. In addition, the Galaxy A73 had low sales, with only 3 million devices sold.

With these disappointments, Samsung plans a way to launch the device without cannibalizing its other Galaxy phones. With the strategy, the South Korean would give up the Galaxy A74 to boost sales of the Galaxy S23 FE. So far, no concrete information about the Galaxy S23 FE has been released, but some leaks claim that it will not use the Exynos 2300 chipset. So, it is possible that Samsung will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy platform or the Snapdragon 8 Plus Last year’s Gen 1.

Samsung would have canceled the Galaxy S22 FE, but would plan to launch the Galaxy S23 FE

Facing problems in its supply chain due to the shortage of components and better-than-expected demand for its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung would have ended development of the Galaxy S22 FE model, according to the Korean newspaper. The Elec. In recent months, several informants said that there was no information about the development of the device. They reinforce that if the device really existed, leaks of models, software and other details would have already emerged.

Contrary to what many imagined, the cancellation of the 2022 Galaxy FE line would not be related to the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE was launched later, arriving in January of this year, but due to the shortage of components. However, several experts cite that the decision to bring the device late influenced its sales, below what was imagined, and did not even come close to the success achieved by the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung has achieved good numbers with sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship model, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, the same processor that would be in the Galaxy S22 FE. However, with the lack of Qualcomm chips and the focus on the more expensive model, the South Korean opted for the decision to cancel the fan version.

As it is a well-received line in the market, Samsung planned to manufacture 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE, but all the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra convinced them otherwise. Recent data shows that the flagship has sold more than 10 million units, which led it to consider focusing on using Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 only in the current Galaxy S22 line, not launching the new model for fans. However, the South Korean would not kill the line, as some speculated. Including, the decision to manufacture 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE would have been postponed to plan the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE next year in the hope that the shortage of components is controlled.