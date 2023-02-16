5G News
Google asks its employees to work overtime to improve Bard

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
ChatGPT continues to create panic within the offices of Google. If the firm was quick to unveil its counter-attack, its in-house AI named Bard, the latter is obviously not yet developed, while its rival is gaining ground, particularly at Microsoft. Yesterday Sundai Pichai, CEO of the company, asked his employees to work twice as hard to catch up.

google offices
Credit: 123rf

Beyond being a real revolution for the general public, ChatGPT is also theone of the biggest threats that Google has had to face. However, at first glance, the firm has nothing to worry about, since the OpenAI chatbot is not a search engine and therefore does not have access to recent information. But that was without counting on Microsoft. Google’s great rival saw there the perfect opportunity tofinally shine its own search engine, Bing. A few days ago, the latter integrated ChatGPT into its functionality.

Worse still for Google, Microsoft does not intend to stop there and plans to integrate AI into its office suite. Brief, Google is late, which is relatively rare for the company when it comes to artificial intelligence. For several weeks, several reports indicate that panic reigns within the offices of the firm. If his answer, Bard, has already been revealed to the eyes of the world, the war is still far from won. And for good reason : Bard is not at all ready yet.

Bard lags behind, Google employees need to work harder

Indeed, the presentation itself didn’t quite go as planned, with the AI ​​making mistakes in the middle of the conference. It is therefore a long sprint in which Google is committed, which obviously requires heavy efforts on the part of its teams. In an email sent to its employees obtained by our colleagues from Business Insider, Sundar Pichai, CEO of the firm, tries to be reassuring.

It recalls in particular that “some of [ses] most popular products were not first to market. They imposed themselves because they met important user needs and were based on in-depth technical knowledge. » The fact remains that the product is not finished and thatwe’re going to have to act fast so as not to stay on the sidelines. Sundar Pichai is well aware of this and asks his employees a little more.

Related: Google Introduces New AI-Powered Search Engine

“Now is when we need your help: channel your energy and excitement of the moment into our products. Test Bard under pressure and improve the product. I would like each of you to contribute in more depth by donating 2-4 hours of your time. » If the message doesn’t explicitly ask employees to work overtime, the insinuation is clearly there. Everyone must pitch in.

Source : Business Insider

