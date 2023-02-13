5G News
Samsung highlights the EcoTroca program that gives discounts on products from the online store

Samsung highlights the EcoTroca program that gives discounts on products from the online store

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung highlights the EcoTroca program that gives discounts on products from the online store
Earlier this month, Samsung launched the EcoTroca sustainable program in its virtual store, encouraging brand customers to properly dispose of their old electronics. This initiative seeks to properly dispose of waste generated by smartphones, tablets and other devices compatible with the program.

As the company explains, when sending your obsolete device of any brand and condition of use, the consumer will receive a discount coupon for directly in the virtual store in the purchase of home appliances, such as washing machines, air conditioners and state-of-the-art televisions, including models such as WindFree and Neo QLED Smart TVs.

In refrigerators and washing machines it is possible to get a discount of up to R$ 3,000. For air conditioners up to R$500, for TVs the discount is 10% on the price. To participate, simply access https://shop.samsung.com/br/ecotroca to schedule the delivery of the old product and check the possibility of obtaining the discount voucher at the official Samsung store.

“The Samsung EcoTroca program was created to make the lifecycle of an electronic product even more sustainable, bringing benefits to the consumer, who can receive a discount voucher and save when changing their equipment for a more modern and efficient one. […]”, explains Thiago César, marketing director of the Consumer Electronics Division of Samsung Europe.

  • Samsung EcoTroca — go to

Disclosure of EcoTroca in the company’s online store. (Image: Playback).
Offers

Were you interested in this novelty launched by the South Korean? Tell us, comment!

