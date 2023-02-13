Samsung highlights the EcoTroca program that gives discounts on products from the online store

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the EcoTroca sustainable program in its virtual store, encouraging brand customers to properly dispose of their old electronics. This initiative seeks to properly dispose of waste generated by smartphones, tablets and other devices compatible with the program.

As the company explains, when sending your obsolete device of any brand and condition of use, the consumer will receive a discount coupon for directly in the virtual store in the purchase of home appliances, such as washing machines, air conditioners and state-of-the-art televisions, including models such as WindFree and Neo QLED Smart TVs.