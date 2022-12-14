Samsung has not given up on its own chipsets and highlights a team for development

When Qualcomm made its periodic conference call showing results for the fourth quarter, the brand confirmed that Samsung will again be a great partner of the company and will bring the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets to all of its upcoming flagships — the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra . The information has already been confirmed by the presence of these devices in Geekbench with such a component.

In parallel, it seems that Samsung, even seeing the challenges and problems of having its own platform, the Exynos line, still hasn’t given up on that dream. For years, chipset production was outsourced to the Samsung System LSI division — a separate folder within the Samsung Mobile eXperience division.