Horizontal videos on TikTok are now a reality! Tests have already started on the app

O TikTok began testing the possibility for the user to select the horizontal mode so you can view the videos in full screen. In this way, it can be said that the social network is preparing for creators to be able to upload long videos, which can make the production process a little easier. This novelty, in principle, is being distributed globally to a reduced number of users. In this sense, some reports in the twitter were confused by the option to view the videos in full screen. The option appears just below videos that take up the entire screen and are natively oriented horizontally.

why can i fullscreen a tiktok☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ucUgRpBi3m — resie📚 (@NANAMIBRAINR0T) December 14, 2022

The information even comes from TikTok itself, which confirmed to TechCrunch about actually implementing this novelty in the testing phase. In this way, the platform that was once short videos, tries to take steps towards competing with Youtube, which added the Shorts feature inspired by the Chinese social network and even brought the possibility of purchase through the feature. For creators, this can be a welcome attribute, since the default format in portrait mode makes it necessary to adapt the content produced to fit the molds of the platform. From this novelty, the producer can upload the same video to both platforms, with minimal changes.

Even though it’s still in the testing phase, the horizontal screen format could arrive officially soon for TikTok. In this sense, another implementation of the platform that is being tested is the possibility of making purchases in lives, something that has already been added in North America.