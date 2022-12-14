HomeTech GiantsAppleHorizontal videos on TikTok are now a reality! Tests have already...

Horizontal videos on TikTok are now a reality! Tests have already started on the app

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Horizontal videos on TikTok are now a reality! Tests have already started on the app
- Advertisement -

O TikTok began testing the possibility for the user to select the horizontal mode so you can view the videos in full screen. In this way, it can be said that the social network is preparing for creators to be able to upload long videos, which can make the production process a little easier.

This novelty, in principle, is being distributed globally to a reduced number of users. In this sense, some reports in the twitter were confused by the option to view the videos in full screen. The option appears just below videos that take up the entire screen and are natively oriented horizontally.

The information even comes from TikTok itself, which confirmed to TechCrunch about actually implementing this novelty in the testing phase. In this way, the platform that was once short videos, tries to take steps towards competing with Youtube, which added the Shorts feature inspired by the Chinese social network and even brought the possibility of purchase through the feature.

- Advertisement -

For creators, this can be a welcome attribute, since the default format in portrait mode makes it necessary to adapt the content produced to fit the molds of the platform. From this novelty, the producer can upload the same video to both platforms, with minimal changes.

Even though it’s still in the testing phase, the horizontal screen format could arrive officially soon for TikTok. In this sense, another implementation of the platform that is being tested is the possibility of making purchases in lives, something that has already been added in North America.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

6 things I did to improve WiFi and now I browse faster

When the connection is slow or even the signal is bad, it is normal...
Mobile

The OnePlus 11 already has a presentation date, will it be better than the Xiaomi 13?

It seems that smartphone manufacturers have been in a hurry at the end...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.