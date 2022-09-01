IFA 2022 kicks off, the return of the largest European technology fair

- Advertisement -

Everything is ready at the Berlin Messe for the celebration of IFA 2022, the oldest and most important technology and consumer electronics fair held on soil and which this year will be held on September 2 to 6.

The IFA is a particularly relevant event because it is held at the time of “back to school” and marks the releases of the fall season that end up leading to the Christmas campaign, the most important of the year in terms of sales.

“Finally, it’s time to interact, connect and innovate, to meet people face to face, not as a flat image on the screen”declared Jens Heithecker, Executive Vice President of Messe Berlin Group IFA, in relation to the two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, an IFA 2022 s with the 60th editionhoping to recover the data from previous physical editions, a volume in business orders of 4,700 million euros, 240,000 visitors, 140,000 professionals and more than 5,000 media representatives with the mission of bringing what happens there to a potential audience of 1,200 million of consumers.

The fair will cover the broad spectrum of electronics, computers and technology with specific areas dedicated to IT and games, home entertainment, audio, communications, fitness and digital health, and other special areas such as the one dedicated to smart homes or IFA Next.

We will also have keynotes of senior executives such as the president and CEO of Qualcomm who will be in charge of the opening conference. Of course, being a technology and consumer electronics fair, we also expect a good number of product presentations from the almost 2,000 suppliers that will participate physically or using the IFA virtual platform.

Actually, with the exception of Apple, which does not participate in any of the major fairs, we expect the direct or indirect presence of all the major companies in the sector. Some have already announced news in advance that you can see in this tag where we will centralize the best of the fair.

IFA Agenda 2022

Organizer: Messe Berlin Group IFA.

When: From September 2 to 6, 2022.

Where: Messe Berlin GmbH.

Content: Electronic product presentation. Keynotes. Technical sessions.

Website – IFA

All MC Tracking: IFA 2022