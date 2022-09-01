Samsung TV Plus renews its design and reaches more devices so you can watch TV in your fridge

- Advertisement -

More and more brands are committed to offering their own streaming platform so that their customers can enjoy all kinds of exclusive documents. In the case of the Korean manufacturer, we are talking about Samsung TV Plus, which now receives a face lift in the logo among other surprises.

More than anything because, as Samsung has announced through its official blog, Samsung TV Plus is renewed to offer more content than ever since its launch in 2015.

Samsung TV Plus is renewed: these are the news that come to the service

The platform has grown by 100% in the last yearwith more and more customers betting on this AVOD service (free television with advertising) so that you can enjoy all kinds of channels.

In addition, Samsung has shown off its chest, boasting figures that position Samsung TV Plus as the most widely used service of this type. “Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services from a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offerings to offer more than 220 channels in the US, more than 1,600 channels worldwide and more than 50 owned and operated channels covering news, sports, entertainment and more around the world.”

Now, Samsung TV Plus renews its brand identity with a new logo and animation changes to make it more attractive. In addition, the service that is currently available on smart TVs, phones and tablets launched in 2016 or later, will also arrive in Family Hub refrigerators (2017 and newer 2.0 models), initially in the US and South Korea, to later land in other markets.

On the other hand, the manufacturer has announced new collaboration agreements with Lionsgate, Vice Media and other production companies to expand their offer of movies in the Samsung TV Plus catalog.

And to celebrate the change of brand, Samsung will also offer new channels very soon, as well as surprising by offering a Exclusive 2 minute preview of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that can be seen through its 8K Samsung Neo QLED televisions.

So, if you have a Samsung 8K Smart TV, you should know that you will be able to see an exclusive trailer of the long-awaited series based on Tolkien’s work, in addition to the fact that the range of Samsung TV Plus channels will be expanded very soon to increase the content available on the platform.