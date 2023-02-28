Samsung Galaxy S23 beats Apple iPhone 14 in DxOMark screen tests

The team at the DxOMark site, which is a global reference in cell phone reviews, continues to publish the results of the top-of-the-line handsets of samsung released earlier this year. Now, the results of the screens of the Galaxy S23 It is S23 Plus. According to the results of the DxOMark, the Galaxy S23 outperformed the Apple iPhone 14 in the screen test. Samsung’s device had an average score of 148, while the Apple model scored 139 points in the same assessment.





With this performance, the Galaxy S23 occupied the 1st position in the ranking of premium devices in the DxOMark. O iPhone 14 comes in second position and the iPhone 13 in the third. In the global list, S23 is in 4th place and the Honor Magic 5 Pro is the new leader.

Among the highlighted strengths of the S23's display, reviewers cited good readability in most lighting conditions, a good overall video experience, and also the "excellent uniformity" of the displayed images.





The negative points highlighted are the low flicker frequency and too high brightness for night reading, viewing in sunlight was also criticized and the color content lacks nuance, in addition to visible Aliasing when playing games.

In turn, the Galaxy S23 Plus recorded a slightly lower score of 146, as it is framed in the ultra premium category. O Samsung's 2023 mid-range S line device also received the same praise and criticism as the smaller model's display. And you, what do you think about the results? Tell us in the comments down below!