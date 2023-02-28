5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy S23 beats Apple iPhone 14 in DxOMark screen tests

Samsung Galaxy S23 beats Apple iPhone 14 in DxOMark screen tests

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy S23 beats Apple iPhone 14 in DxOMark screen tests
1677607509 samsung galaxy s23 beats apple iphone 14 in dxomark screen.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The team at the DxOMark site, which is a global reference in cell phone reviews, continues to publish the results of the top-of-the-line handsets of samsung released earlier this year. Now, the results of the screens of the Galaxy S23 It is S23 Plus.

According to the results of the DxOMark, the Galaxy S23 outperformed the Apple iPhone 14 in the screen test. Samsung’s device had an average score of 148, while the Apple model scored 139 points in the same assessment.


With this performance, the Galaxy S23 occupied the 1st position in the ranking of premium devices in the DxOMark. O iPhone 14 comes in second position and the iPhone 13 in the third. In the global list, S23 is in 4th place and the Honor Magic 5 Pro is the new leader.

- Advertisement -

Among the highlighted strengths of the S23’s display, reviewers cited good readability in most lighting conditions, a good overall video experience, and also the “excellent uniformity” of the displayed images.


The negative points highlighted are the low flicker frequency and too high brightness for night reading, viewing in sunlight was also criticized and the color content lacks nuance, in addition to visible Aliasing when playing games.

Microsoft Edge is the most secure browser against ‘phishing’ and ‘malware’, according to a study

In turn, the Galaxy S23 Plus recorded a slightly lower score of 146, as it is framed in the ultra premium category. O Samsung’s 2023 mid-range S line device also received the same praise and criticism as the smaller model’s display.

And you, what do you think about the results? Tell us in the comments down below!

  • The Honor Magic 5 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available from Girafa for BRL 5,399 and on Amazon for BRL 6,999.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Girafa for BRL 4,499 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 5,849. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,849. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for BRL 4,663. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
(updated Feb 28, 2023, 2:50 pm)

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Why So Many States Want to Ban China From Owning Farmland

Fourteen states prohibit or restrict foreign ownership of private agricultural land, but that number...
Mobile

Redmi gives the coup: it will allow you to charge the phone in the time it takes you to have a coffee

When fast charging for smartphones was born, not many thought it could be...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.