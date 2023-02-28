Which wins this one? Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept faces iPhone 14 Pro Max in photo test

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept has a powerful detachable camera that allows you to take photos with impressive quality, but will it be able to beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a photo test? Fortunately, the youtuber Mrwhosetheboss got an answer to this question when he carried out tests with the top of the line of both brands.

Detailing a little more, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept allows a Leica lens to be attached to the main one-inch sensor. It allows the aperture to be expanded from f/1.9 to f/1.4, resulting in greater light capture and even using the lens as a telephoto, further enhancing the quality of images compared to its competitors.

As we can see above, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept managed to achieve impressive results similar to those obtained by a DSLR camera, as it obtains more information with its special lens compared to the iPhone, which often needs to emulate certain effects such as portrait mode blurring.

However, the youtuber points out that this competition is unfair, as the lens attachable to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept is giant and is not really portable, in addition to costing around US$ 43 thousand compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is sold for $1,099 in the US. LG previews its new sound bars for CES 2022 On the other hand, this additional lens brings some benefits such as the "Focus peaking" mode, which highlights which areas are in focus on the smartphone's display, and the "Exposure Check", which shows which areas of the image are overexposed.

Specifications of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

6.73-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, HyperOIS) Wide-angle lens with 48 MP sensor (128º) Telephoto lens with 48 MP sensor (5x zoom and up to 120x hybrid)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,860 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

