Ripple: just sing and the Bytedance app generates music for our videos

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has launched a new app called Rippledesigned for facilitate the composition and editing of music for use in content created by users. The application, currently only available in the US and being tested in a closed beta environment, is powered by artificial intelligence and was created to assist creators in a similar way to a portable digital audio workstation (DAW). , making it particularly useful for beginners and for those who prefer to avoid using more complex systems. Ripple was specifically designed for smake it easy to add custom soundtracks to short videos on TikTok and on other platforms.
The most interesting aspect is that this application can create songs in various musical genres starting from a simple hummed melody. The application invites the user to use the phone’s microphone to provide the melodic base, then takes care of generating the usable instrumentals, such as drums, bass and piano and so on. The duration of the music output will match the duration of the input, although the app cannot generate a full soundtrack from just a few seconds of singing. Furthermore, Ripple can only generate instrumental musicleaving users the option of adding a sung track.
ByteDance stated that the AI model used by Ripple he was trained using his own music and music licensed to the company. The company also claimed to commit to respecting the rights of artists and rights holder partners. It is important to note that there have been concerns regarding the origin of the data used to train AI systems and algorithms.
Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against OpenAI, accusing it of violating the copyrights and privacy of numerous people by using data taken from the Internet to train the model used by ChatGPT.
Right now, Ripple is invite-only, and ByteDance has no plans for a larger rollout of the app yet. Those who want to try it first can visit Ripple.club, where they will find a download link to the app on iOS and can request an invitation, but for now this will only be possible for residents of the United States.