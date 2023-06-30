Ripple: just sing and the Bytedance app generates music for our videos

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has launched a new app called Rippledesigned for facilitate the composition and editing of music for use in content created by users. The application, currently only available in the US and being tested in a closed beta environment, is powered by artificial intelligence and was created to assist creators in a similar way to a portable digital audio workstation (DAW). , making it particularly useful for beginners and for those who prefer to avoid using more complex systems. Ripple was specifically designed for smake it easy to add custom soundtracks to short videos on TikTok and on other platforms.

The most interesting aspect is that this application can create songs in various musical genres starting from a simple hummed melody. The application invites the user to use the phone’s microphone to provide the melodic base, then takes care of generating the usable instrumentals, such as drums, bass and piano and so on. The duration of the music output will match the duration of the input, although the app cannot generate a full soundtrack from just a few seconds of singing. Furthermore, Ripple can only generate instrumental musicleaving users the option of adding a sung track.