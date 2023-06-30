Pokémon GO: Niantic announces mass layoffs of 230 employees

- Advertisement -

Niantic, the studio known for the Pokémon GO game, announced this week that it will carry out a mass layoff of 230 employees. In a letter sent to employees by John Hanke, CEO of the company, the executive announced that the corporate structure would be reduced due to a drop in revenues.

After the boom of the coronavirus pandemic, the revenue of large technology companies has dropped dramatically, resulting in many cases of mass layoffs. Unfortunately, Niantic, the studio responsible for developing the Pokémon GO phenomenon, is also experiencing post-pandemic difficulties and has announced a reduction in its staff. I’ve made the decision to narrow our focus to mobile gaming investments, focusing on proprietary games that strongly embody our core values. The mobile gaming industry is mature and only the best and most distinctive titles have a chance to stand out.

The company also canceled two licensed projects, which are NBA All-World and Marvel: World of Heroes. Apparently, the biggest problems are due to the choices made during the pandemic period, which led to a significant increase in investments in an audience that, in the absence of alternatives, spent much more time in the company of video games, including the Niantic’s flagship product: Pokémon GO. Following the increase in revenue we saw during Covid, we increased our headcount and related expenses to more aggressively pursue our growth by expanding existing game teams, our AR platform work, new game projects and the functions they support. our games and staff. Post-Covid, our revenue returned to pre-Covid levels and new projects in games and platforms did not generate revenue compatible with these investments.

The executive also reassured the team and, consequently, the players regarding Pokémon GO. Investment in the game continues to grow and he hopes it will continue to be supported indefinitely, maintaining its role as the backbone of the company. Will Niantic be able to keep Pokémon GO relevant for a long time to come?