Remove the background of different photos in iOS 16

- Advertisement -

Now that Apple’s iOS 16 update has arrived with various functions for different applications, Photos was no exception, such as being able to remove the background of different photos from your own iPhone. Here you can see how you can make this option.

This option is not very difficult to carry out, because to be able to eliminate the background of an image is quite simple and with a long touch away. Nevertheless, if you want to remove backgrounds from different photos it does require a few more clicks. Here are two parts to be able to do it.

First, export the photos to Files : iOS 16

First of all, the first thing you should do is make sure that the photos you want to remove the background from are in the Files app. For example, even if the photos you want come from the web or another app, keep in mind that they must be saved in Files.

- Advertisement -

In case you want to remove the background from photos and they are in the Apple Photos app:

Tap on the Photos app.

Tap Select in the upper right corner, then select the photos you want to remove backgrounds from.

Click on the Share button located in the lower left corner. Then scroll down and tap Save to File. Then choose the location you like and finish with Save.

Remove background from different photos

Once you have completed the previous part, you will be able to use the photos from the Files app, you just have to follow the following steps to remove funds in iOS 16.

Access the Files app and then continue until you find the folder where the desired photos for this job are located.

Press the triple dot button located in the upper right corner.

Select the images you want to use.

Press the triple dot button again.

Now select Remove background and all that remains is to click on the Done option.

The Files app will autosave copies of each photo with the background removed, In this way you can have the original copy safe in case you need it.

At the moment, iOS 16 does not have enough precision for this option, since it is just added. However, if it is somewhat efficient for fast work or if you do not mind having this precision.

- Advertisement -