Do you want to get the most out of your new iPhone? Follow these tips to organize your apps

There are probably as many ways to organize your iPhone apps as there are iPhone users, and most of us have probably experimented with a lot of them. But more than eight years later, I’m still using a method I first tried in 2013 (that screen size! those icons!).

Instead of organizing my apps by what they do, I organize them by what they do…

For quite some time, I thought that I had the most logical way to organize my apps: by category. For example, I had a bunch of Social Media apps in a folder imaginatively called Social Media. The camera and other photography-related apps were in a folder called Photography. And so on.

Second, even though many apps may fall into the same category, I organize them by usage time (a lot or a little per day). I’ve got a folder with the name (Away from Home) in this one I have Apps like Ajax, the app to connect the home alarm or Waylet, the Repsol App to refuel the car, Mail, Weather… these are in the same folder along with others that I usually use when leaving home or when I’m out of it.

To be clear, I still use categorized folders, but only for less frequently used apps. The apps I use frequently are organized by usage occasion.

Organize your iPhone apps by context/location

For example, I have apps that I use all the time at home. Although my Mac is my primary device when I’m sitting at my desk, at night I’m more likely to use my iPhone to simply check WordPress or play music.

There are other apps that I use almost exclusively while in the office or on the goFor example, news apps I use to quickly catch up on the world while on the go, while at home I’ll use my iMac. WordPress for iOS is another example of an app I only use while on my iPhone, when I get an idea for a post I want to write and just create a new post to jot down some notes that I can use as a suggestion when I’m sitting at my desktop with the Mac.

The third main category for me is Payments apps. This is where I usually put typical bank Apps (Openbank, Sabadell, …). There are also applications that I only use to make payments online with more security (Curve, revolt, crypto.comPayPal…)

This way, I actually have three different home screens:

At home

Out of home

Payments

Each of them has the main applications that I use in each of these situations. Of course, it can be argued that there is no need to organize apps at all, in my case I don’t usually have many on each screen.

For non-daily apps, I put them together in folders and separated by type, I usually use search (for example, to access a travel app while I’m at home) or for an app that’s used so little that it is not in one of my categorized folders. But I still find it a more seamless experience to have instant access to the apps I’ll be using the most in any given circumstance.

How do you organize your iPhone apps? Share your approach in the comments.