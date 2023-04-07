MIUI 14, global release begins on Xiaomi 12

- Advertisement -

Last year the new MIUI 14 made its debut in China and we were able to discover that it mainly aims to optimize the consumption of system resources to the extreme, improve the management of volatile memory and storage, not only by eliminating non-applications useful, but applying a compression profile to those that are used less often.

We also know that it is based on Android 13 and now we find that it carries the latest security patches. How come? Because global release has started, starting with Xiaomi 12. Let’s review the main features of this update for a moment, re-reading our previous article made in this regard.

- Advertisement -

But it will not be a short process and we are only at the beginning, in fact, just think that the distribution of the global version has started only for users registered in the beta channel, but will soon be extended to others as well. The update file that is currently appearing to the first users is rather “demanding” in terms of size, since it weighs 4.43 GB.

We learn that the version number is MIUI 14.0.2.0 (TLCMIXM) and the screen you see on the side is related to the Xiaomi 12 base model, so we don’t know what difference it can present with a file related to the Pro model.

It should also be said that not all the features described in the Chinese version could be part of the global one, therefore everything will have to be reviewed on the basis of the innovations that will be identified soon. We will update you as soon as we have certain info for the release in our country as well.

Xiaomi 12 is available online from eBay at 469 euros . The value for money is good and is one of the best devices in this price range.

. The value for money is and is one of the best devices in this price range. Xiaomi 12 Pro is available online from Eprice at 607 euros. The value for money is good . There are 12 best models.

(updated January 16, 2023, 8.40pm)