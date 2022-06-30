Redesign and new features in Facebook Groups

- Advertisement -

goal matrix Facebook, has decided to renew the Groups of the social network with a new design that is largely reminiscent of the appearance of Discord, a messaging and social network platform that started out being very popular among gamers but has gradually expanded the spectrum of its users, as well as its functions.

Faebook Groups refreshes its look and features by seeking design inspiration and features from rivals like Discord or Slack

In addition to this renewal in the visual aspect, Facebook Groups has taken the opportunity to incorporate new functions, this time pointing to other rival platforms such as Slack as inspiration.

As for the aesthetic section, the similarity is noticeable in aspects such as the icons or the location of the text, so that the visual result will be very familiar to Discord users. The aspect of the conversations, meanwhile, is still reminiscent of Facebook Messenger.

The most outstanding novelties among the new functional additions are the following:

-Types of channels: Facebook Groups now expand their own nature, so that there are text or audio (ClubHouse style). In the latter, as a live audio conversation, users can come and go throughout their celebration.

-Chats within the channels: These are chats for communities related to specific topics, chats that can be created in real time by the administrator, so that some issues can be resolved in parallel and specific chats. They are collaterally accessible conversations within a channel, but keeping that conversation apart from the general channel.

-Favorite groups: In the sidebar, favorite groups can be set so that they appear preferentially, identified with their avatar.

-Internal menu: The groups show, in their own menu, different sections related to events or stores that are available.

