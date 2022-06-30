HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 2G is 15 years old, the prototypes in this video are...

iPhone 2G is 15 years old, the prototypes in this video are worth (each) $ 500,000!

iPhone 2G arrived on the market 15 years ago, and amidst celebrations, anniversaries and anecdotes on copy and paste, we only talk about the first iPhone by in history. Of course, everyone is waiting for the iPhone 14, which will arrive – hopefully on time – close to autumn. So, between a look at the past and one at the future, we discover that the youtuber Luke Milani has shown in video several very precious prototypes of the iPhone 2G – or Edge, if you prefer. Value? For each of these we are talking about about 500,000 dollars.


These are versions with one on board pre-release of the operating system, some even show a different design and materials than the model that went on sale. One of them, for example, has the display that instead of being covered in glass is entirely made of plastic. Not to mention the operating system, a sort of translation of the iPod and its clicking wheel adapted to the touch screen. Very immature, of course, but in working order.

Below you will find the video in which the youtuber shows some of the devices: unfortunately it does not go into much detail, allowing us to appreciate only some screenshots of the prototype version of the operating system. What is certain is that if only one of these is quoted around $ 500,000, all the 2G iPhones resting on the desk they must be worth more than a fortune

iOS 16 failed to convince Android users to switch to an iPhone

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
