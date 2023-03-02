Realme GT Neo 5 150W will have variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage

Realme has confirmed that it will launch a new variant of its latest device, the Realme GT Neo 5. It was announced in early February, bringing an option with 150W charging and another with 240W. The new variant will be the model with 150W charging and will bring 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in China in three memory configurations: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, 12 GB and 256 TB and 16 GB and 256 GB. - Advertisement - Realme did not bring the price of the new variant, but it is speculated that the value will be in the house of ¥3,099 (~R$2,325). The other Realme GT Neo 5 variants cost between ¥2,499 (~R$ 1,875) and ¥2,899 (~R$ 2,175).

In specs, the Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5k resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels), support for 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM, and 1400nits peak brightness. . Under the hood, the device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB of 1TB internal storage. For energy, Realme offers two variants with different batteries and charging speeds.

It is worth remembering that the 150W charging variant has a 5,000 mAh battery unit, while the 240W one comes with a 4,600 mAh battery. - Advertisement - In cameras, the Realme GT Neo 5 has a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, another 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and an unspecified 2-megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Technical specifications

6.74 inch OLED display with 1.5k resolution

Hole-hole display with 144Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3

5,000 mAh battery with 150W charging or 4,600 mAh with 240W charging

Android 13 running under realme UI 4.0