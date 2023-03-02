US approves bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok

The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations passed a bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok app.

The text was approved with 24 votes in favor and 16 against, and it grants broad powers to the president of the republic to ban even other applications that are considered “risk to national security” or that transfer data to China.

The chairman of the committee, Republican deputy Michael McCaul, celebrated the approval of the project and wants the text to be voted on in plenary by the end of the month. He told Reuters: