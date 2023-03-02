5G News
US approves bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok

US approves bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
US approves bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok
The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations passed a bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok app.

The text was approved with 24 votes in favor and 16 against, and it grants broad powers to the president of the republic to ban even other applications that are considered “risk to national security” or that transfer data to China.

The chairman of the committee, Republican deputy Michael McCaul, celebrated the approval of the project and wants the text to be voted on in plenary by the end of the month. He told Reuters:

TikTok is a threat to national security. It’s time to act. Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their smartphone is sharing their data with the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a spy balloon on your cell phone.

Google begins to release Android 13

Image/Reproduction: US Congress.
Democrats voted against the bill on the grounds that it was done in a rush and without consulting constitutional experts. This is because the project is vague and does not specify how the president can act.

Representative for Democrats Gregory Meeks said the bill could also force the president to apply sanctions against Taiwanese and Korean companies, as they also have connections and transfer data to China.

the project undermines our alliances around the world and would bring more companies into the Chinese sphere, destroy jobs here in the United States, and undermine core American values ​​of free speech and free enterprise.

At the moment, the text of the law has not yet been sent to the plenary, but this could happen within the next few days, since the House is controlled by the Republicans.

On the other hand, the text may undergo changes in the Senate thanks to its Democratic majority. Commenting on the matter, TikTok protested:

The US ban on TikTok is a censorship of exporting American culture and values ​​to the billions of people who use our service around the world.

