Quality photos even on cheap mobiles with the Google Go camera: this new Gcam is brutal

Looking for a camera app for your phone that works properly and takes great photos without too much hassle? Well, the Gcam Go fits your search perfectly: it is not as powerful as the full Google camera, but, in return, offers greater compatibility. And the new version that we propose works like a charm; with extra functions that will surprise you.

Since Google inaugurated the Pixel family, there is an exclusive application that ended up becoming the most appreciated: its camera. And not because phone sensors are the best in the world, which Google has amply demonstrated. all the potential of software and Artificial Intelligence applied to image processing. With this experience, Android Go mobiles took a leap forward when Google adapted the app for them. And it has evolved impressively.

Gcam Go with much more than what you are looking for in a camera app

We’ve been keeping track of Google Go’s camera ever since the company debuted it in the Nokia 1.3. The idea of ​​the company was improve photo and video capture on cheaper mobiles, those that fall below 100 euros. And, as the versions went by, independent developers managed to modify Camera Go to make it worth installing on any phone.

Gcam Go does not have as many versions as the standard Google Camera. Even so, developments such as Shamim’s show that the application does not stop being powerful because it is contained. In fact, we have been pleasantly surprised after installing it on our mobiles: managed to take photos that rivaled the quality of the native app. Sometimes he even brought out better ones.

Shamim’s Camera Go is modified from version 2.12.422, which is the latest Camera Go released by Google (early March). The APK is modified so that both portrait mode and HDR and night mode work on most phones. And with some pretty good results.

Gcam Go has detected the secondary cameras apart from the main one, the portrait mode with the front one is almost at the same level as the Google Pixel itself, the interface offers integrated instant translation, includes real-time filters for the images and a really playful option interesting: snapchat skins for portrait mode. And without leaving the camera app.

If you want to try Shamim’s Gcam Go, you can go to Celso Azevedo’s page to download the APK. It should be compatible with most Android phones running version 8 and above.