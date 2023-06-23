PUBG MOBILE announces event “DOMINASSAURO SHOW” in partnership with NGO

- Advertisement -

O PUBG MOBILE announced a charity event that will be held in partnership with an animal care and adoption NGO. It’s about the DOMINASAURUS SHOW, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday (24) and will be attended by professional players, as well as content creators. Check the list: pro players: Fox – Flamengo Nenebete – iNCO Gaming Nest – Honored Souls Diego – Intense Game Federal – Influence Chemin Law – Influence Chemin Pedrinho – Alpha 7 Mythic – Loops Esports

creators: Letsgod P4ND0R4 BR flash Sem1 Paralyze SHIROi MAGIC RJ Mystic TV



This event, at first, will be held from 19:00 and will have matches played on the Erangel map with the Dinossolo mode active. Additionally, each team will consist of a content creator, a pro-player, and two members of the content creator's community. Another important detail is that the mechanics of points involve Dinosaurs that are available in the 2.6 update, Age of Dinosaurs. In all, the event will have a prize of R$ 10,000, which will be redirected to the NGO on behalf of the squad, but there is a way for the community to make its donations throughout the matches.





This will be possible through QR Codes that will be available to perform this action. Not only that, but people will be able to learn more about the NGO's work and even adopt an animal, if they wish. As mentioned above, the event will take place on Saturday, the 24th, starting at 7 pm and will be broadcast on the official PUBG MOBILE channels on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Kwai It is TikTok. The presentation and narration of the DOMINASSAURO SHOW will be on account of Murillo Shooow and Khaya.