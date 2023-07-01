Proton Pass 1.2.3 Download | TechSpot

- Advertisement -

Proton Pass secures your passwords and identity with end-to-end encryption. Get the password manager behind Proton Mail, the world’s largest encrypted email provider.

Proton Pass is open-source, end-to-end encrypted, and protected by Swiss privacy laws. Pass offers more than other free password managers and has no ads or data collection. You can use it for free forever on all your devices to create and store unlimited passwords, autofill logins, generate 2FA codes, create email aliases, secure your notes, and more.

Features

Generate secure passwords

Quickly generate secure passwords whenever you create a new online account. Proton Pass helps you safely store your login credentials, notes, credit card information, and more.

Easy sign in

Autofill passwords, forms, and two-factor authentication passcodes on all desktop and mobile devices with one click or tap.

Not just a password manager, but an identity manager

Proton Pass is more than a tool to securely save passwords and automate logging in. It’s also an identity manager that generates unique email aliases, preventing your true email address from being used to track you, exposed in data breaches, or targeted for spam.

Password security from a team that knows encryption

Proton Pass is built by the same team of scientists who met at CERN and created Proton Mail, the world’s largest encrypted email service. Proton has been recommended by the United Nations for sharing highly sensitive data, and our encryption is open source and battle tested.

Built by the community, for the community

Proton was created in 2014 through a public crowdfunding campaign and remains a community-supported company to this day. We have no venture capital investors and don’t generate profit from selling ads. Our unique model means our only obligation is to the Proton community.

Open source & independently audited

Proton Pass has passed rigorous independent security audits, and our open-source code means anybody can verify our encryption works as described.

Protected by strong Swiss privacy laws

Proton is based in Switzerland, so your data is both fully encrypted and protected by some of the world’s strongest data privacy laws. Your data also never goes to the cloud, as we own and manage our own server infrastructure.

End-to-end encrypted

Proton Pass uses the same battle-tested end-to-end encryption as other Proton services. Proton Pass encrypts all your data, including usernames, web addresses, and all other login-related fields. This encryption, combined with rigorous hashing and authentication, ensures your data remains inaccessible even to us.

Hide-my-email aliases

Besides storing your logins, Proton Pass protects your identity with an integrated email alias feature. Whenever you sign up for a new online account, Proton Pass can automatically create an alias to keep your actual email address protected.

Available anywhere you need it

Proton Pass has apps for Android and iPhone and browser extensions for all major browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, and more. Download Proton Pass for your preferred platform and start protecting your online identity today.

Sign in faster with Proton Pass

Proton Pass recognizes the websites and apps you use and autofills forms with your credentials for you on any browser or device. No need to copy and paste.

Integrated 2FA authenticator

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is one of the best ways to protect your accounts online. Proton Pass makes 2FA easier with an integrated authenticator that stores your 2FA codes and automatically displays and autofills them.

Built-in encrypted notes

With encrypted notes, you can easily save private notes, credit card numbers, and other personal information that only you can access on all your devices.

Secure and strong password sharing with vaults

With secure vaults, you can categorize and safely share your login information, payment details, and notes with your family, friends, and co-workers.

Import passwords with 1 click

Proton Pass makes it easy to migrate from other popular password managers, with built-in support for importing passwords and other data from the following applications: