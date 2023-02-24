5G News
Prime Gaming reveals list of free games and drops in March 2023

By Abraham
Prime Gaming reveals list of free games and drops in March 2023
After the carnival festivities, February is coming to an end, so it’s time to check out what’s new in subscription services next month.

Prime Gaming, a service included in the Amazon Prime subscription, which includes the monthly distribution of games and in-game content, announced this week the list of distributions for March 2023 and highlights include Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Peaky Blinders : Mastermind and more.

In March, Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to redeem the following games:

  • Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (March 2nd)
  • Goodbye (March 9)
  • I Am Fish (March 9)
  • Faraway 3: Arctic Escape (March 16)
  • Book of Demons (March 23)
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (March 23)
  • City Legends: Trapping in Mirror (March 30)
In February, the platform distributed the following games (which are still redeemable): Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Divine Knockout, One Hand Clapping, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Tunche and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

In addition to free games, players can also redeem content for games such as: PUBG Mobile, Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, Red Dead Online, Rainbow Six Siege, Rogue Company, Fall Guys, FIFA 23, GTA Online and more.

Unfortunately, Riot Games and Amazon have not yet commented on the renewal of the partnership that offers players a monthly Prime capsule.

Amazon Prime currently charges a monthly fee of BRL 14.90, but it can be “tested” for 30 days without spending anything through this link (as long as you have not previously subscribed to the service).

