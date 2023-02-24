Survey shows Apple Watch users prefer more expensive iPhones

Data from a report released by Consumer Intelligente Research Partners (CIRP) reveal that all owners of Apple smart watches also own an iPhone. This fact is nothing new considering that the Apple Watch is exclusively compatible with the iOS operating system requiring a branded smartphone.
However, the survey also brings to light some less obvious findings about the Cupertino giant’s product ecosystem, showing the use relationship between those who have a wearable and the company’s cell phones. According to the survey, the Pro versions of the iPhones 13 and 14 are equivalent to 56% of the models purchased in 2022 by those who have an Apple Watch.
In parallel to this is the iPhone SE (2022), the most affordable model launched by Apple, corresponding to a mere 3% among Apple wearable owners, indicating a preference for more advanced models. In the case of users who do not own the watch, the results are slightly different: the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models predominate.
The report also lists Apple products most purchased by consumers globally: iPhone (88%), iPad (73%), Watch (58%) and, lastly, Mac computers with 50%.
