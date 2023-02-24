5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleSurvey shows Apple Watch users prefer more expensive iPhones

Survey shows Apple Watch users prefer more expensive iPhones

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Survey shows Apple Watch users prefer more expensive iPhones
1677200183 survey shows apple watch users prefer more expensive iphones.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Data from a report released by Consumer Intelligente Research Partners (CIRP) reveal that all owners of Apple smart watches also own an iPhone. This fact is nothing new considering that the Apple Watch is exclusively compatible with the iOS operating system requiring a branded smartphone.

However, the survey also brings to light some less obvious findings about the Cupertino giant’s product ecosystem, showing the use relationship between those who have a wearable and the company’s cell phones. According to the survey, the Pro versions of the iPhones 13 and 14 are equivalent to 56% of the models purchased in 2022 by those who have an Apple Watch.

In parallel to this is the iPhone SE (2022), the most affordable model launched by Apple, corresponding to a mere 3% among Apple wearable owners, indicating a preference for more advanced models. In the case of users who do not own the watch, the results are slightly different: the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models predominate.

- Advertisement -

The report also lists Apple products most purchased by consumers globally: iPhone (88%), iPad (73%), Watch (58%) and, lastly, Mac computers with 50%.

iPhone dominance among Apple Watch owners. (Image: Playback).
  • The Apple iPhone 13 is available from Extra for BRL 4,663. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available from Extra for BRL 4,454. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 8,499.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available on Amazon for BRL 8,499.
(updated Feb 23, 2023, 6:26 PM)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ford, CATL EV battery plant deal has industrial history echoes

Almost exactly a century ago, Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, wrote a...
Latest news

Best Eyelash Serums For Growth 2023: GrandeLASH, Revitalash, & More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.