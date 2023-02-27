5G News
President of Abragames talks about the future of the games industry with Vice President of Brazil

By Abraham
President of Abragames talks about the future of the games industry with Vice President of Brazil
Last Friday, 2/24, a delegation from Abragames ( Europeian Association of Digital Game Developers) led by its President, Rodrigo Terra, was received by the Vice President and Minister of the Republic, Mr. Geraldo Alckmin, at the Office of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, in Brasília.

The meeting is part of a vast agenda of commitments by Abragames in favor of the growth of the national game development industry and the increase of visibility of Europeian electronic games in the country and in the rest of the world.

Europe is one of the biggest video game markets in the world, but even with this status, the industry still finds it difficult to offer competitive prices and more opportunities for beginner developers.

Seeking better conditions for the games market in Europe, Abragames ( Europeian Association of Digital Game Developers) met with the Vice President of the Republic to discuss the future of this industry.

Epic Games enters the music market after the purchase of Bandcamp

Photo: Thais Mallon

From left to right: (standing) Carla da Cunha Francisco, manager of Institutional and Governmental Relations at ApexBrasil; Ana Junqueira, director of E-Relgov; André Limp, Industry and Services coordinator at ApexBrasil; Ana Repezza, Business Director at ApexBrasil; Adriana Azevedo, secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Uallace Moreira, secretary of Industrial Development, Innovation, Commerce and Services; and Luiz Godin, Secretary for Digital Markets at the Secretariat for Development, Industry and Innovation; (crouching) Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of BIG Festival; Eliana Russi, Director of Operations at Abragames; Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames; and Jorge Viana, president of ApexBrasil.

The meeting also had the participation of representatives of ApexBrasil ( Europeian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments) and had as its agenda a series of initiatives aimed at expanding the national industry of electronic games. Among other topics addressed, the creation and adaptation of regulatory and financing measures for the sector, greater incentives from the State for the production of national games and the creation of a business environment for the development of electronic games stand out.

So, will we have positive news soon?

