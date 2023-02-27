MIUI 14 Global: Xiaomi announces the 18 smartphones that will receive the update this quarter

xiaomi has announced the MIUI 14 global launchits latest user interface that brings a host of new features and improvements to your devices.
MIUI 14 Global It will roll out to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones in the coming weeks, and users can expect a more intuitive and feature-rich experience with the new update.
The update introduces a new visual style with revamped system apps. The new design also includes super icons, custom wallpapers, and revamped home screen widgets.
We have previously detected important information about MIUI 14 Global. MIUI 14 Global builds were ready for many smartphones. A few days after our announcement, MIUI 14 Global began to be offered to users. Thank you to the brand for all the updates you have released!
At the Xiaomi 13 series launch event, Xiaomi announced that MIUI 14 will be available on the following devices. from the first quarter of 2023:
- Xiaomi 12
- xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- xiaomi 12t pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- xiaomi 11 Ultra
- xiaomi 11
- xiaomi mi 11i
- xiaomi 11t pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Redmi 10 5G
- redmi note 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
What do you think of the global launch of MIUI 14?