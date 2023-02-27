MIUI 14 Global: Xiaomi announces the 18 smartphones that will receive the update this quarter

- Advertisement -

has announced the MIUI 14 global launchits latest user interface that brings a host of new features and improvements to your devices.

MIUI 14 Global It will roll out to various Xiaomi, , and POCO smartphones in the coming weeks, and users can expect a more intuitive and feature-rich experience with the new update.

The update introduces a new visual style with revamped system apps. The new design also includes super icons, custom wallpapers, and revamped home screen widgets.

We have previously detected important information about MIUI 14 Global. MIUI 14 Global builds were ready for many smartphones. A few days after our announcement, MIUI 14 Global began to be offered to users. Thank you to the brand for all the updates you have released!

At the Xiaomi 13 series launch event, Xiaomi announced that MIUI 14 will be available on the following devices. from the first quarter of 2023:

Xiaomi 12

xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

xiaomi 12t pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

xiaomi 11 Ultra

xiaomi 11

xiaomi mi 11i

xiaomi 11t pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Redmi 10 5G

redmi note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

