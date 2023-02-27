5G News
HomeTech GiantsAppleSmart Home: Deals on Light Bulbs, Personal Assistants, and More

Smart Home: Deals on Light Bulbs, Personal Assistants, and More [Semana 27/02/23]

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Smart home: deals on light bulbs, personal assistants and more [Semana 07/11/22]
- Advertisement -

Another week begins, and along with it, the time has come for us to take that usual tour of the main online stores in the country, to check out what interesting options we have today for accessories so that you can complete your connected home setup.

As always, the selected offers consider the time of publication of this article, and there may be price changes at any time without being reflected here, in addition to having the promotions organized into categories, which will considerably facilitate the search.

In order to make your life easier, below we list the selections that we have in this publication and we put the link that takes you directly to the selection in question, something that tends to make it easier if you are looking for a specific item.

  • personal assistants
  • Kits
  • Universal remote control
  • Lighting (Lamps and strips)
  • Security
  • sockets and switches
  • vacuum cleaners
personal assistants
Kits
Universal remote control
Lighting (Lamps and strips)

Lamps

LED strips

Security

cameras

locks

smart doorbell

sockets and switches

Internal Module

Light switch

Outlet

vacuum cleaners

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

