Premium gaming monitors with 240Hz OLED panels and 0.03ms response time from LG

LG is already warming up engines for CES 2023, which will be the technological event where, among other electronic devices, it will exhibit the first monitors premium for games on the market to have a screen with 240Hz frequency rate.

The company is proud of this milestone as it positions it as an innovative company in the OLED screen category and shows its solvency when it comes to bringing gaming screens to the market.



Advancing in the field of gaming displays

Without a doubt, it will be interesting to learn about the experience that can be offered through the monitor models. 27GR95QE and 45GR95QEthat we remember, are the first to have a rate of 240Hz, although the company points out that these monitors are also capable of offering a 0.03 millisecond gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

Regarding the 27-inch model, 27GR95QE, he points out that it has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, covering 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it an interesting option for game designers and artists. digital.

This model also stands out for bringing an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) panel for a distraction-free experience in any external lighting condition, in addition to bringing compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium technologies.

It also has compatibility with HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and even comes with a headphone jack and a remote control for faster and easier display management.

Regarding the 45-inch model, 45GR95QE, LG says that it is the first 45-inch screen with an 800R curvature, this being a new form factor capable of offering immersive gaming experiences thanks to its curvature.

It also says that it has a 21: 9 aspect ratio and offers WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution images, being a product certified for its low emission of blue light.

Like its smaller brother, this model also has 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

To Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and Head of LG’s IT Business Unit:

As a pioneer in the gaming space, LG will continue to invent entirely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy all types of gamers.

