Where is the automatic brightness control on your iPhone now? So you can find it

We are in an age where many iPhone users switch devices. In some cases because they have acquired one of the new models that have just arrived in stores, and in others because they get second-hand bargains to get their hands on a more modern device with enough capacity and power not to miss out. less to a brand new iPhone 13. So as a result of the above, there are millions of devices that are erased, activated and reinstalled iOS, which leads to their new owners having to configure them to their liking. And the brightness of the screen is one of those elements that take us down the street of bitterness when it is on automatic, because we are not able to control those sudden ups and downs in the terminal lighting. How can we disable it? Apple plays the distraction If any of us wants to control the brightness of the iPhone screen, where in the menu should you go? The logical thing would be to access the “Settings” and once inside to “Screen and brightness”, but it turns out that … it is not there. Incredibly from that page of options it is only possible to manage the brightness manually, the light and dark theme, the Night Shift, the screen lock, the size of the texts and the display of the icons. So where’s the auto-brightness option? To find it we have to go to the antipodes of iOS. To a place where no one would search using logic and that is stored with the rest of the accessibility options, those that help people with small physical problems to interact with the mobile without limitations: either for vision reasons, touch, etc. So it is to that part where we have to go: “Settings> Accessibility”. Once there, you have to find the part of the menu called “Screen and text size” to access a list of functions that we can put and remove. We leave all those that appear as is and focus on the last one, which is the automatic brightness. If you have just configured the iPhone, it is practically certain that you will have this selector activated, so in case you want to delete it, you just have to leave it as it appears in the image that you have above on the right. Of course, remember that the automatic brightness, according to Apple, saves us battery autonomy so, perhaps, you are interested in keeping it on. >