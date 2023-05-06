Opportunity! Auction of gamer products has items with an initial bid of R$ 9.99

Hisa Leilões announced the holding of an auction of gamer products that has items with a starting bid of R$ 9.99. The event will be held on May 11th at 11:00 am and should have equipment with more than 90% discount for buyers. According to the organization, gamer and electronic products are from brands such as Asus, Husky, Ozone, Corsair, Alpha Gamer and others. All lots that will be auctioned are now available for bidding on the auctioneer’s official website.





One of the main highlights of the gaming and electronics auction is lot 325 of a Gamer Table Alpha Lectra Black, with an initial bid of R$ 156.99, which represents an 88% discount in relation to the original market value. - Advertisement - Another highlight is batch 352 of the Alpha Nebula Gamer Chair, with an initial bid of R$ 242.99. The gamer market has expanded and reached a wide and diverse audience, moving a lot of money, in the billions, every year.