The innovation of 3D printing in the space race

In March 2023, a test rocket called Relativity Space Terran 1 was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The interesting thing about this rocket is that it was built entirely with 3D printed parts, including the combustion chambers for the rocket engines. This achievement further demonstrates the ability of 3D printing to produce critical aerospace components and demonstrates how the technology is transforming the design and manufacturing of rockets and other space vehicles.

What is 3D printing?

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a manufacturing process in which objects are created by layering material on top of each other. 3D printing is used in a variety of fields, from prototyping to producing high-precision parts.

The importance of the GRCop alloy

An alloy known as GRCop, developed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center, was used to build the combustion chambers of the Relativity Space Terran 1 rocket. This alloy of copper, chromium and niobium has been optimized to be resistant to cyclic fatigue, have high thermal conductivity and an increased ability to withstand high temperatures.

The combination of 3D printing and GRCop

To produce the rocket’s combustion chambers, a combination of two 3D printing methods was used: the laser powder diffusion method and the directed energy deposition method. The laser powder diffusion method involves the creation of a digital 3D model, which is cut into thin layers. A powder bed machine is then used to lay down thin layers of GRCop and melt them on top of each other to complete one part. This method provides the necessary force to make detailed parts, such as nozzles and cooling channels for combustion chambers. The directed energy deposition method, on the other hand, involves the creation of a molten pool in which powder is deposited to create a solid material.

3D printing and the future of space exploration

Although the Relativity Space Terran 1 rocket did not reach the desired orbit, the success of using GRCop alloy and 3D printing to build the combustion chambers is a breakthrough in rocket manufacturing technology. 3D printing has the potential to make rocket production faster, more cost-effective, and more efficient.

Using stronger materials like GRCop means the rockets can withstand more missions and extreme conditions. Ultimately, this may lead to further space exploration and the possibility of establishing human colonies on other planets.