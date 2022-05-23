OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+: three processors for three mobiles that aim to wage war in the mid-high range

As expected, the OPPO Reno8 have made their stellar appearance. Three new phones of the brand of which there were already forceful leaks that advanced a good part of the characteristics that OPPO itself has already officially revealed.

The OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+ incorporate several similarities, but also important differences. The processor, without going any further, even brand new brand chip such as the well-known MariSilicon X. Screen, battery, cameras… There is much to see in these new devices.

OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+, leaked specifications

OPPO Reno8 OPPO Reno8 Pro OPPO Reno8 Pro+ Screen 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

90Hz refresh

180Hz touch sampling rate 6.62-inch AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

120Hz refresh

360 Hz touch sampling rate 6.7-inch AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels)

120Hz refresh

360 Hz touch sampling rate Processor MediaTek Dimension 1300 at 3GHz

ARM G77 MC9 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 at 2.4GHz

Adreno 662 GPU MediaTek Dimension 8100-MAX at 2.85 GHz

Mali G510 MC6 GPU Versions 8/128GB

8/256GB

12/256GB

LPDDR4X/UFS 3.1 8/128GB

8/256GB

12/256GB

LPDDR4X/UFS 2.2 8/256GB

12/256GB

LPDDR5/UFS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, f / 1.8

Mono: 2 megapixels, f/2.4

Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4 Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4

NPU MariSilicon X Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4

NPU MariSilicon X Frontal camera 32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4 32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4 32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge System android 12

Color OS 12.1 android 12

Color OS 12.1 android 12

Color OS 12.1 connectivity Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

gps

NFC

usb type c Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-GPS

NFC

usb type c Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

Dual-GPS

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm

179 grams 161 x 74.2 x 7.57mm

188 grams 161 x 74.2 x 7.34mm

183 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader Price From 352.55 euros to change From 423.09 euros to change From 521.84 euros to change

Similar designs between them and with a lot of aroma to OnePlus

A month and a half ago we found a leak that showed the resemblance of at least one of these new OPPO with the already known OnePlus 10 Pro. Seeing this new Reno8 series officially, we can see that perhaps the resemblance is not so blatant , but if drink from the essence of OnePlus. Not in vain, despite being differentiated brands, both companies are from the same parent company.

In general terms all three devices are very similar. The only thing that changes is that the screen increases as we jump from one to another, having in all cases AMOLED panels with FullHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate which reaches 90 Hz in the standard version and goes up to 120 in the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro+’ versions.

Another aspect that they share and that in a certain way is intrinsic to the design is their biometric sensor. OPPO bets on the always reliable fingerprint reader, located under the screen for these three versions.

Three processors that promise great performance

It is not that it is something extremely strange, but it is at least curious to meet chips from OPPO, Mediatek and Qualcomm in the same series. Specifically, the aforementioned MariSilicon X for the lowest model, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for the intermediate and a Dimensity 8100 for the most advanced version.

Worth noting is that the OPPO Reno8 Pro is one of the first to release the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, since Qualcomm officially presented it last week, although it is evident that the phone manufacturers were already aware of it. Be that as it may, the three processors put these devices in a high range within mid range.

Accompanying those mentioned chips we find LPDDR4X type memories 8 or 12 GB in the three models. Memory that is combined with a UFS 3.1 storage 128 or 256 GB for OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro, while OPPO Reno8 Pro+ only supports 256 GB configuration. In battery we find identical specifications too, with a capacity of 4,500 mAh with a 80W fast charge.

If we talk about cameras we find a 32 Mpx front lens for all three, while in the rear we already see notable differences. All three share a 50 Mpx main, but the Reno8 is accompanied by a mono lens and a 2 Mpx macro. In the case of the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+, it is an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro that complement the main one.

Other details to highlight about these devices is their connectivity with WiFi 6, 5G technology and Bluetooth 5.2. They also stand out for a software starring ColorOS. Specifically, it is its version 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

Versions and prices of OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+

These three phones have been presented in China and will first go to market in this territory. The company has not confirmed its launch to other marketsbut it is foreseeable that they will end up arriving in our country at some point, as happened with the OPPO Reno7 just over a month ago.

To get an idea of ​​their prices, we make the currency exchange and observe that the catalog looks like this: