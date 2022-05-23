OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+: three processors for three mobiles that aim to wage war in the mid-high range

As expected, the OPPO Reno8 have made their stellar appearance. Three new phones of the brand of which there were already forceful leaks that advanced a good part of the characteristics that OPPO itself has already officially revealed.
The OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+ incorporate several similarities, but also important differences. The processor, without going any further, even brand new brand chip such as the well-known MariSilicon X. Screen, battery, cameras… There is much to see in these new devices.
OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+, leaked specifications
|
OPPO Reno8
|
OPPO Reno8 Pro
|
OPPO Reno8 Pro+
|
Screen
|
6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED
|
6.62-inch AMOLED
|
6.7-inch AMOLED
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimension 1300 at 3GHz
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 at 2.4GHz
|
MediaTek Dimension 8100-MAX at 2.85 GHz
|
Versions
|
8/128GB
|
8/128GB
|
8/256GB
|
rear cameras
|
Main: 50 megapixels, f / 1.8
|
Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8
|
Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766, f/1.8
|
Frontal camera
|
32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4
|
32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4
|
32 megapixels, IMX709, f/2.4
|
Battery
|
4,500mAh
|
4,500mAh
|
4,500mAh
|
System
|
android 12
|
android 12
|
android 12
|
connectivity
|
Dual 5G/4G
|
Dual 5G/4G
|
Dual 5G/4G
|
Dimensions and weight
|
160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm
|
161 x 74.2 x 7.57mm
|
161 x 74.2 x 7.34mm
|
Others
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
Price
|
From 352.55 euros to change
|
From 423.09 euros to change
|
From 521.84 euros to change
Similar designs between them and with a lot of aroma to OnePlus
A month and a half ago we found a leak that showed the resemblance of at least one of these new OPPO with the already known OnePlus 10 Pro. Seeing this new Reno8 series officially, we can see that perhaps the resemblance is not so blatant , but if drink from the essence of OnePlus. Not in vain, despite being differentiated brands, both companies are from the same parent company.
In general terms all three devices are very similar. The only thing that changes is that the screen increases as we jump from one to another, having in all cases AMOLED panels with FullHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate which reaches 90 Hz in the standard version and goes up to 120 in the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro+’ versions.
Another aspect that they share and that in a certain way is intrinsic to the design is their biometric sensor. OPPO bets on the always reliable fingerprint reader, located under the screen for these three versions.
Three processors that promise great performance
It is not that it is something extremely strange, but it is at least curious to meet chips from OPPO, Mediatek and Qualcomm in the same series. Specifically, the aforementioned MariSilicon X for the lowest model, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for the intermediate and a Dimensity 8100 for the most advanced version.
Worth noting is that the OPPO Reno8 Pro is one of the first to release the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, since Qualcomm officially presented it last week, although it is evident that the phone manufacturers were already aware of it. Be that as it may, the three processors put these devices in a high range within mid range.
Accompanying those mentioned chips we find LPDDR4X type memories 8 or 12 GB in the three models. Memory that is combined with a UFS 3.1 storage 128 or 256 GB for OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro, while OPPO Reno8 Pro+ only supports 256 GB configuration. In battery we find identical specifications too, with a capacity of 4,500 mAh with a 80W fast charge.
If we talk about cameras we find a 32 Mpx front lens for all three, while in the rear we already see notable differences. All three share a 50 Mpx main, but the Reno8 is accompanied by a mono lens and a 2 Mpx macro. In the case of the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+, it is an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro that complement the main one.
Other details to highlight about these devices is their connectivity with WiFi 6, 5G technology and Bluetooth 5.2. They also stand out for a software starring ColorOS. Specifically, it is its version 12.1, which is based on Android 12.
Versions and prices of OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+
These three phones have been presented in China and will first go to market in this territory. The company has not confirmed its launch to other marketsbut it is foreseeable that they will end up arriving in our country at some point, as happened with the OPPO Reno7 just over a month ago.
To get an idea of their prices, we make the currency exchange and observe that the catalog looks like this:
- OPPO Reno8 8/128GB. 352.55 euros to change (2,499 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 8/256GB. 380.77 euros to change (2,699 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 12/256GB. 423.09 euros to change (2,999 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 Pro 8/128GB. 423.09 euros to change (2,999 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 Pro 8/256GB. 451.31 euros to change (3,199 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 Pro 12/256GB. 493.63 euros to change (3,499 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 Pro+ 8/256GB. 521.84 euros to change (3,699 yuan).
- OPPO Reno8 Pro+ 12/256GB. 564.17 euros to change (3,999 yuan).