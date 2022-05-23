Squeeze clipboard history in Windows 11 with this trick

Since last October we can enjoy Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system and that comes with a series of novelties that are worth noting, such as the possibility of installing Android applications, or its completely redesigned interface. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11, you’ll be able to get the most out of this version of the acclaimed operating system from the Redmond-based company. And the truth is that its interface hides some functions that are worth knowing. For example, we have shown you how you can save battery life on your laptop, how you can change the color of the taskbar or even hide the interface Widgets if you don’t like them. And today we want to talk to you about the complete clipboard manager that integrates Windows 11 and whose functionality will surprise you. Improve your productivity thanks to the integrated clipboard festor in Windows 11 We are talking about a function available in Windows 11 that will help you improve your productivity, especially if you work periodically copying and pasting information. Well, you know that the clipboard manager will be your best ally to reduce the time you spend on these tasks. And the truth is that there are times when a routine task like doing “Control + C” and “Control + V” becomes torture. Especially if you have to copy different types of text that are repeated. Luckily, the Windows 11 clipboard manager is going to fix this problem. Best of all, the process is extremely simple: all you have to do is press the Windows+V combination. Exactly, as if you were going to paste, but instead of pressing the Control key, you will hold down the Windows key. You will see that the Windows 11 clipboard manager opens. If this is the first time you have activated it, you will have to configure it, but it will not take more than a few seconds. Once this function is activated, you only have to perform the Windows+V combination every time you want to access the clipboard. With this, you can select the text you want to copy. We have already told you that for everyday use it may not be of any use to you, but it will be your best ally to improve your productivity when performing certain tasks much more quickly thanks to a very simple trick to perform but that can be especially useful if you use Windows 11. What are you waiting for to try it! >