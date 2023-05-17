Oppo Reno10 series, event on May 24? Meanwhile, many specifications on Reno10 and Pro

- Advertisement -

One month after the last indiscretion, the Oppo Reno10 series is brought back up to date Digital Chat Station. Through his Weibo profile, the well-known insider has released details on the two models on which fewer indications had emerged, Reno10 “standard” and Reno10 Pro. The Reno10 Pro + should also be part of the family, but on this the latest available items are those of last month.

A curious circumstance has occurred in the past few hours: the typical short video with which the producers announce the presentation had appeared on Weibo, revealing something of the news, only that it had not been uploaded by Oppo. In the case of the Reno10 series the appointment was for May 24, next week. A few moments and the video disappeared (at Oppo’s request?), Fortunately, however, the indiscretion was saved thanks to someone’s promptness: Oppo’s Reno10 series should be presented on May 24 in China.

The rumor gives us the opportunity to appreciate the design that would have been chosen for the rear camera group. It looks original, certainly different from the somewhat obvious, not very daring one of the Reno9 series: on Reno10 series, Oppo should come up with something new. Two sensors in the upper half, a rectangular one in the lower one, a shape usually reserved for periscope telephoto lenses. On Reno10 Pro + there should be, while on the younger brothers there would be a “classic” 2x telephoto lens.

The wording is also present “Powered by MariSilicon”, the image processor that Oppo designed in-house a few years ago now, and which should be one of the last: according to the latest information, the company has closed Zeku, the division/company in charge of their design. On the other hand, it is complicated to say when and above all selfat this point, the Reno10 will arrive in EuropeIn the meantime, we await confirmation on the presentation in China in a week’s time, the rest will be seen.

OPPO RENO10 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.7-inch curved with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-inch curved with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa core 6 nanometers 2.4GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa core 6 nanometers 2.4GHz RAM : 12GB

: 12GB cameras : main rear: 64 MP Omnivision OV64B sensor ultra wide rear: 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor rear tele: 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor, 2x optical zoom front (hole in the display): 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor

: unlock : Fingerprint reader in optical display

: Fingerprint reader in optical display emitter IR

NFC

drums : 4,600 mAh, charging 80 watts

: 4,600 mAh, charging 80 watts thickness : 7.58mm

: 7.58mm weight : 180 grams

: 180 grams chassis plastic, three colors: brilliant gold, colorful blue, moonsea black.

OPPO RENO10 PRO – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.74-inch curved with 1240p resolution (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.74-inch curved with 1240p resolution (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate SoC : MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 3.1 GHz 4-nanometer octa core + MariSilicon X ISP + SuperVooc S charging chip

: MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 3.1 GHz 4-nanometer octa core + MariSilicon X ISP + SuperVooc S charging chip cameras : Main rear: 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor rear tele: 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor, 2x optical zoom front (hole in display): 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor

: unlock : Fingerprint reader in optical display

: Fingerprint reader in optical display emitter IR

NFC

drums : 4,600 mAh, charging 100 watts

: 4,600 mAh, charging 100 watts thickness : 7.68mm

: 7.68mm weight : 186 grams

: 186 grams chassis plastic, three colors: brilliant gold, colorful blue, moonsea black.