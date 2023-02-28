Survey points out the apps most sought after by Brazilians in the 2nd half of 2022

A The company RankMyApp, which specializes in marketing intelligence and mobile media management, released a survey that showed which were the most sought after apps by Europeians in the second half of 2022.
According to the company, the study analyzed the daily positioning of apps in the main categories of the Google Play Store and the App Store in Europe to point out, through a weighted average, the leaders of various segments of digital consumption.
Check out, below, the most searched apps by Europeians in the second half of 2022 according to their respective categories:
Google Play Store
- Shein;
- Shopee;
- Free market;
- Magalu;
- Americans;
- Amazon;
- Bahia Houses;
- AliExpress;
- OLX;
- The boticario.
apple store
- Shopee;
- Shein;
- Free market;
- Magalu;
- OLX;
- Americans;
- Amazon;
- The boticario;
- I got sick;
- Renner stores.
Google Play Store
- iFood;
- Zé Delivery;
- McDonalds;
- Burger King;
- Habib’s;
- Aiqfome;
- Order Ready;
- Daki;
- Rappi;
- Bacio di Latte.
apple store
- iFood;
- McDonalds;
- Burger King;
- Zé Delivery;
- Habib’s;
- Rappi;
- Ticket;
- Order Ready;
- Daki;
- Coconut Bamboo.
App stores present a crucial difference when defining the search ranking in “Entertainment”. TikTok is included in this category only by the App Store, while in the Google Play the short video social network is classified as “Social”.
Google Play Store
- Netflix;
- PlutoTV;
- HBO Max;
- Enjoy Money;
- StarPlus;
- Globoplay;
- DisneyPlus;
- CineVision V5;
- Cine Flix Play V2;
- ViX.
apple store
- TikTok;
- Netflix;
- HBO Max;
- Amazon Prime Video;
- Globoplay;
- Star Plus;
- DisneyPlus;
- Top Stickers;
- ParamountPlus;
- Face Dance.
Google Play Store
- Nubank;
- BOX Has;
- Serasa;
- Inter;
- PicPay;
- C6 Bank;
- FGTS;
- Bitz;
- Google Wallet;
- BOX.
apple store
- Nubank;
- BOX Has;
- C6 Bank;
- FGTS;
- PicPay;
- Inter;
- BOX;
- Paid Market;
- Serasa;
- Banco Santander Brasil.
Google Play Store
- Instagram;
- TikTok;
- Hello;
- Europe GovBR Aid;
- Facebook Lite;
- Scret;
- Instagram Lite;
- It is;
- Facebook;
- Twitter.
In the store, WhatsApp is listed under the “Communication” category.
app store
- Whatsapp;
- Facebook;
- Telegram;
- Messenger;
- BeReal;
- Discord;
- InstantSave;
- Followers Reports;
- Life360;
- Google Duo.
In the App Store, Instagram is listed under “Photo & Video”.
Google Play Store
- Uber;
- 99;
- Waze;
- inDrive;
- Moovit;
- Cittamobi;
- UberLife;
- Live GPS Navigation;
- Radarbot;
- Lalamove for Couriers.
app store
- Google Maps;
- Waze;
- Moovit;
- Cittamobi;
- Bike Itaú;
- Radarbot;
- North Urban;
- Waze Carpool;
- Spoten;
- Lady Driver.
In the App Store, Uber falls under the “Travel” category.
Google Play Store
- Duolingo;
- Brainly;
- I went straight;
- Minecraft;
- He spoke;
- Photomath;
- Nurture;
- Play Hair Salon 4;
- Educational games for kids.
app store
- Hotmart Sparkle;
- Duolingo;
- I went straight;
- Nurture;
- Play Life;
- Google Classroom;
- Brainly;
- PlantIn;
- Board Member;
- photomath.
Google Play Store
- Lucky Step;
- MeetYou;
- Training for weight loss;
- Blood pressure;
- Drogasil;
- Home Exercises;
- Atma;
- Blood Pressure Pro;
- Damn Streak;
- Home Workout for Women.
app store
- boost;
- Flo Menstrual Calendar;
- Drogasil;
- Gympass;
- Damn Streak;
- Menstrual Calendar;
- Weight loss workouts;
- Unimed Client;
- BetterMe;
- training and Home Exercises.
And you, which apps do you use the most? Tell us in the comments down below!