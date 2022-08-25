oppo enco buds 2, new airpods rivals that use titanium

- Advertisement -

Just a couple of years ago, getting headphones similar to Apple’s AirPods for less than 100 euros was practically a utopia. But now things have changed a lot. The different Asian manufacturers launch very cheap models that offer features that are not bad at all, and an example of these are the new OPPO Enco Buds 2.

You will find everything that is basic in helmets of this type in those that the Asian company has just presented globally (before they arrived in Malaysia, and it was thought that they would only stay there, something that will not happen for joy of some). An example of what we say is that this is a model that includes waterproof IPX4 and it does not lack options such as integrating a microphone to use them as free hands.

An adequate sound, and that stands out for being a cheap model

The controller that is included in each of the headphones is 10 millimeters and is made in titaniumwhich combines well with a frequency ranging from 20 to 20,000 Hz. This, together with the use of Enco Live technology that improves the effects stereo, makes enjoying music or the effects of games something that is achieved with quite acceptable quality. In addition, it should be noted that this device includes touch gestures to control playback, which increases the comfort of use.

It is important to mention that the OPPO Enco Buds 2 do not include active cancellation of noise, which is logical considering the price they have (which we will indicate later). If what has a passive, something that is achieved, among other things, through the use of different silicone tips so that this accessory fits perfectly in the ear. Obviously, no cable is needed to connect this accessory with sound sources, since it is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2.

A great autonomy and better price in these OPPO

Thanks to the battery included in the carrying case of the OPPO accessory, which is charged by using a USB Type-C port, the time you can use these headphones without having to look for a plug is no less than 28 hours. It is an excellent brand, and it frees users from worries no matter how much they are away from home or on a trip.

In what has to do with the price, the OPPO Enco Buds 2 that arrive in black and white colors, cost about 30 euros. This is a figure that can be classified almost as ridiculous and that leaves the door open for this product to be one of those that can ensure very good sales for the Asian company in all the markets in which it launches this product (hopefully this happens in Spain).

