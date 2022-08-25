Apple Event: It already has an animated logo as an easter egg

- Advertisement -

So soon after presents the first fall event on September 7, the official website of the Cupertino company has prepared a small sample of the event. There is an egg or easter egg that you can access if you decide to enter the official page from an iPhone or an iPad. The Apple event shows a small interactive wink of augmented reality.

Interactive logo on Apple site

For this occasion, Apple does not miss the smallest detail for the event on September 7. It will be titled “Far Out”, for which the company created a new Apple logo but focused on the space theme, added to an AR experience of a black hole originating directly from the center of your room. The effect adds a few stars that come together to form the Apple logo as you get closer.

Once you start the RA experience, you will see the multiple stars interact with you and forming from within to present the Apple logo. Added to this, you can also do pinch gestures which can help you center, increase or zoom out the dimensions of the black hole.

The only thing you need to start your AR experience, you will only have to enter the official website for Apple events from an iPhone or iPad. Next you will have to tap on the Apple logo on your device to start. Once you have done this, you will have to scan what you have around you so that the logo starts live. TYou can also access it in Object mode so you don’t have to start the experience or scan your surroundings to see it.

Apple event details

First of all that you can see the transmission of the Apple event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 am, remember this will be pacific time only. The broadcast will start on the YouTube channel, although you will also be able to watch it through the Apple events website, in addition to watching it in the Apple TV app.

For now, what is expected is that this event will present the new generation of iPhone 14, along with many other announcements that you may have in mind. Therefore, there is nothing left but to wait for what may happen.