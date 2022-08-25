The Samsung Galaxy S23 will consume much less, how will it be achieved?

- Advertisement -

One of the improvements that is completely certain that the future will include Samsung Galaxy S23 is that it will use Qualcomm’s most powerful processor at launch. This will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This will have many benefits in terms of performance, but there is something that is not discussed much about it and that is that this SoC will also be much better in its energy efficiency.

The chips that belong to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 range are very powerful, there is no doubt about that, but the amount of heat generated when operating is very high, which forces them to consume very high energy when in conditions of maximum need. Therefore, this impacts the devices that use them, especially if they are very thin (such as the case of the Galaxy Z Flip4). And, from what is being known, Qualcomm is taking the appropriate steps to change this.

The measures that Qualcomm is taking and that are good for Samsung

To begin with, the processor manufacturer has decided to return to a design structure similar to the one that existed in the Snapdragon 835, which, without a doubt, has been one of the best Qualcomm products for the high-end in terms of the power/performance/consumption ratio. Of course, now a four-nanometer manufacturing technology is used, while the old SoC we are talking about used 10nm.

This will give the company a great margin to optimize the power with which it works and manage to generate a lot less heat, which is always positive when it comes to consumption. And, of this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will clearly take advantage of, which is expected to be one of the first to use this essential component in current smartphones. And, even, it is more than possible that the physical dimensions are also smaller, which is an interesting additional improvement and that will favor cooling.

unsplash

A structure with much more sense that will be a success

If what is being known for now about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is true, and everything indicates that it will be, inside this processor there will be eight cores that will be led by the Cortex-X3 which will be up to 25% more powerful than the currently used X1. This will be accompanied by two Cortex-A715, two Cortex-A710 and three Cortex-A510. And, this will open up a wide range of possibilities for fascinating companies such as Samsung.

The reason is that the Qualcomm chip will be able to adjust in a much more effective way, taking into account the power needs at all times, since running a game is not the same as checking the mail. In this way, they can turn the cores on and off following different parameters so as not to abuse power and, by extension, consumption. In this way, the new processor will be much more efficient without losing an iota of power. Ideal, no doubt.

Therefore, we must expect an obvious improvement in performance in the Samsung Galaxy S23, but also an improvement in consumption -something that is very important in terminals that, looking for an attractive design, do not usually abuse the amperage of the batteries that integrate -. And this are great news for those who decide to buy one of these smartphones that will arrive in a few months.

