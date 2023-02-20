OnePlus 11 Concept: image shows special version of the flagship with LEDs on the back

The OnePlus 11 was launched in January this year as the new flagship of the Asian brand, coming equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, with the Adreno 740 GPU and up to 16 GB of RAM, while in the front area there is a 6.7 inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. In addition to the chipset and screen, the model also highlights the triple set of Hasselblad rear cameras with the primary sensor of 50 MP + 48 MP (ultrawide) + 38 MP (telephoto with 3x optical zoom). These components are on a huge circular module on the back of the phone, an area with few visual innovations compared to the predecessor.

Although this variant does not bring anything new in terms of design, OnePlus is expected to launch the “Concept” edition on February 27 at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​with a look similar to that of gamers’ phones. The special model should maintain the format and dimensions of the normal version, but with LED lighting surrounding the camera block and the edges of the device. - Advertisement - The company claims that this look was meant to “showcase the engineering advancements of the OnePlus 11 Concept, highlighting the icy blue piping that runs along the entire back of the phone.” Apparently, the phone will maintain the internal hardware of the traditional version, sharing the screen, chipset and battery.

There is no information about availability and price of the OnePlus 11 Concept, so it remains to wait until February 27 for the release of official data.

Datasheet

6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with Quad HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Adreno 740 GPU

8 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 48 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 32 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, WiFi 6E and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

Dimensions: 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm

Weight: 205 grams

What are your expectations for this special OnePlus 11 model?