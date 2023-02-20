Doctors identify internal bleeding in patient after Apple Watch alert

The Apple Watch is back in the news after saving a user’s life by identifying abnormal heartbeats through data collected automatically by the sensors that equip the device. According to information, the Series 7 version of the smart watch was responsible for sending the owner to an emergency room, facilitating the diagnosis. As the patient says in his profile on Reddit, around noon he activated the do not disturb mode on both his cell phone and smartwatch for a quick nap after lunch, however, during this period the Apple wearable found irregular heart rate and blood oxygen saturation by sending various alerts to the user.

He says that when he woke up, he was faced with dozens of Apple Watch notifications and decided to contact his doctor via video call to identify the need for hospital assistance. After the expert’s guidance, the user says he decided to call 911, the United States emergency service, requesting an ambulance at his address. - Advertisement - At the hospital, the medical team found a gastrointestinal bleeding, that is, a hemorrhage in the digestive system, which could only be found thanks to the watch. “I would have just passed out and died without ever knowing if it weren’t for my Apple smartwatch,” says the owner in his post.