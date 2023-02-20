5G News
Doctors identify internal bleeding in patient after Apple Watch alert

Doctors identify internal bleeding in patient after Apple Watch alert

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Doctors identify internal bleeding in patient after Apple Watch alert
1676906833 doctors identify internal bleeding in patient after apple watch alert.jpeg
The Apple Watch is back in the news after saving a user’s life by identifying abnormal heartbeats through data collected automatically by the sensors that equip the device. According to information, the Series 7 version of the smart watch was responsible for sending the owner to an emergency room, facilitating the diagnosis.

As the patient says in his profile on Reddit, around noon he activated the do not disturb mode on both his cell phone and smartwatch for a quick nap after lunch, however, during this period the Apple wearable found irregular heart rate and blood oxygen saturation by sending various alerts to the user.

He says that when he woke up, he was faced with dozens of Apple Watch notifications and decided to contact his doctor via video call to identify the need for hospital assistance. After the expert’s guidance, the user says he decided to call 911, the United States emergency service, requesting an ambulance at his address.

At the hospital, the medical team found a gastrointestinal bleeding, that is, a hemorrhage in the digestive system, which could only be found thanks to the watch. “I would have just passed out and died without ever knowing if it weren’t for my Apple smartwatch,” says the owner in his post.

Apple Watch Series 7 on the wrist. (Image: Playback).

This is not the first time that the Apple Watch has been the protagonist of saving its user. In addition to this report, there are also others in which people sought medical help after insisting on the accessory and found a heart attack.

Evidently, no smartwatch should be used exclusively for diagnosis by the user, so it is important to carry out periodic examinations in order to identify health problems. However, it is interesting to see that the Cupertino giant’s watch has remarkably useful features built into its price.

