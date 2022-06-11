OnePlus 10T: Leaked renders and specifications

Rumors suggest that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10T in the second half of the yearand now leaker Yogesh Brar and Onsitego they have unveiled more details and an estimated render of the phone.

The OnePlus 10T has an unusual design for the company, as the camera bump on the rear spans the full width of the phone.

The leakers warn that this design is based on the first prototypes, so the finishes of the materials may not be exact.

In any case, it will be a bigger phone than expected. There are no exact dimensions yet, but apparently the screen will measure 6.7″, larger than previous T phones and as big as the 10 Pro. However, it will have an FHD+ resolution instead of QHD+ (keeping the refresh rate at 120Hz). ).

The phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, a 4,800 mAh battery, and faster charging than the Pro, 150W vs. 80W. It will not have wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10T will use a 50MP main camera with OIS and 4K video recording at 60fps. It will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro module, without a telephoto lens. The front camera will have a 32MP sensor.

The OnePlus 10T will probably arrive in July.



