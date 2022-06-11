Electric Porsche Macan, the terror of the Tesla Model Y, is just around the corner

Though Tesla was in charge of marking a before and after in the electric motor sector Thanks to its fleet of vehicles, more and more brands are committed to launching their own electrified solutions. And Elon Musk’s next big headache is closer than ever.

One of the most renowned motor firms is Porsche. The German giant has a history that positions this brand as one of the most important in the sector. And, against all odds, it was one of the first to bet on electric motors, as we could see in its acclaimed Taycan and other models. And now, already the 2022 electric Porsche Macan is on the starting ramp.

Or this is what emerges according to the latest images that have been leaked showing what the next generation of the German sports SUV will look like, which will have a continuous design, in addition to some very interesting features.

This will be the Porsche Macan of 2022

To begin with, it should be remembered that the company itself has made it clear that future generations of this vehicle will not have a version with a combustion engine. So this new Porsche Macan will be the first in a family of electric vehicles from the German manufacturer.

Regarding the published images, although it is true that they continue to hide details, we can see quite clearly the What will the Porsche Macan look like in 2022?. A vehicle that shows ways to become the best alternative to the Tesla Model Y.

On an aesthetic level we see that there are two possible bumpers, one for the normal model and one for the Turbo version of the Macan. We also see larger air intakes on the Turbo model, which makes it clear that it will be a much more powerful model.

moving on to insidewe see that the next electric car of the German firm drinks a lot from the Porsche Taycan, with elements such as the position of the screen that are traced to those of the sports sedan of the motor giant.

What the photos that have been published do confirm for us is that the Porsche Macan is in the final stretch of the road as it has just passed all the development phases. Its possible release date and starting price? You can currently buy the current model at a starting price of 72,000 euros, so we can assume that the new model will have an approximate price. 5,000 euros above the Tesla Model Y, although Porsche’s background will make more than one user prefer to invest a little more and bet on the German firm instead of the solutions of the company founded by Elon Musk.